UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Courtesy of Pexels

A harsh lesson

When it comes to Indian Residential Schools, there’s just no comparison

By Carolyn Pogue

Sightings

April 2017

Every once in a while, I have a general conversation about the Truth and Reconciliation Commission follow-up, the KAIROS Blanket Exercise or Right Relations between peoples. And it’s not unusual for someone to make a comparison between Indian Residential Schools (IRS) and those similar to British boarding schools (BBS). Usually, the person wonders why there’s a strong negative reaction to the former.

So after one such conversation, I decided to create a list from what I have learned over the years. You may be able to add to this, too, and I invite you to do so.

1. IRS were designed to destroy parental and cultural values, spiritual practice and language. BBS were designed to ingrain parental and societal values, religious practice and language.

2. Indigenous children needed to attend IRS by law; noncompliance meant prison for their parents. On the other hand, parents chose to send their children to BBS.

3. IRS were generally located far from students' homes — sometimes in another province or territory — making it difficult or impossible for parents to visit (IRS parents did not choose the school.). BBS parents chose if, where and when to send their children.

4. IRS students were forced to work part-time in kitchens, laundries, barns, gardens and farms, which took time — and energy — from their studies. BBS children were not forced to perform manual labour; they were expected to study.

5. Children in IRS often wore donated, ill-fitting and inappropriate clothing, sometimes resulting in their deformed feet. BBS children wore quality shoes and uniforms that advertised their school.

6. IRS children were punished harshly for speaking their mother tongue. At BBS, children were encouraged to speak their mother tongue.

7. Generally, corporal punishment was not part of IRS students' society or home life — unless, perhaps, parents had attended an IRS. At BBS, corporal punishment was part of the students' society and likely home life. British and Canadian law even allowed men to beat children and women until only a few decades ago.

8. Malnourished children in IRS often became ill; some were purposefully deprived of vitamins. As a result, thousands died, but their bodies weren’t always returned to their families. In fact, cemeteries are still being discovered. At BBS, if children became seriously ill, they went home typically.

9 At IRS, siblings were separated; this was heartbreaking. At BBS, siblings were separated; this was normal.

10. Children returning to their communities from an IRS often could not fit in with their own family nor the larger society and had sometimes lost their language entirely. Children returning from BBS to their communities generally fit in and had strengthened their language skills.

11. Providing family and cultural stories and gathering medicines and other responsibilities fulfilled by grandparents were lost to generations of children attending IRS. In addition to losing their roles, grandparents lost their hearts and self-esteem. At BBS, family and cultural stories were reinforced and celebrated.

12. Children at IRS were taught culturally inappropriate curricula and often made to feel ashamed of their heritage. First Nations, Metis and Inuit histories and accomplishments were left out or misrepresented. At BBS, children were taught culturally appropriate curricula and made to feel proud of their heritage. In fact, cultural accomplishments were celebrated.

13. When students went to IRS, whole communities were left without children. There is no comparison in other systems or communities.



Author's photo
Carolyn Pogue is a Calgary author and longtime Observer contributor. New posts of The Pogue Blog will appear on the first and third Thursday of the month. For more information on Carolyn Pogue, visit www.carolynpogue.ca..
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

The test of a lifetime

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Dearest Ones

by Observer Staff

Geneticist, activist and broadcaster David Suzuki offers words of wisdom to his grandchildren — and younger generations

Promotional Image

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

World

February 2017

Many faces, one humanity

by Wade Davis

The words and photographs of the Canadian author and explorer capture the richness — and fragility — of global cultures and rituals

Faith

January 2017

Presbytery turns down bid to halt Vosper hearing

by Mike Milne

World

February 2017

Many faces, one humanity

by Wade Davis

The words and photographs of the Canadian author and explorer capture the richness — and fragility — of global cultures and rituals

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Faith

March 2016

The Walrus Talks Spirituality

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.