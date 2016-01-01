UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Nobel Peace Prize-winner Malala Yousafzai participates in the 2014 Girl Summit. Photo courtesy of Russell Watkins/Department for International Development/WikiMedia Commons

Dear Doubting Thomas

'Your story reminds me to move through the fog of fear, doubt and cynicism’

By Carolyn Pogue

Sightings

May 2017

Dear Thomas,

Doubt hangs everywhere these days. Back in your time, just after that first Easter, you had to go against your peers to express doubt; it likely took courage. Today, it is the opposite. You'd fit right in.

Back then, when the disciples and friends rattled on about the empty grave and having sighted Jesus, you maintained your cynicism. "Prove it!" you said. Maybe, you had been tricked when you were a kid and laughed at for your gullibility. Maybe, you wanted so badly to believe that death isn't really the end and you couldn't bear to be disappointed. Who can blame you for that?

Today, people doubt that the planet can survive with us on it. We doubt the media, politicians and the weather forecast. We doubt that the economy will turn around, that solar panels and windmills make sense. We doubt that ‘going green’ is affordable. Mostly, I think, we  doubt ourselves — the very goodness that we were born with. It's a doubters' world, Thomas.

It's understandable, I guess. Watching hope evaporate like so much smoke from a burnt match can be unbearable. Hospital halls echo the stories: “So sorry to tell you. . . . We've run out of options.” Hopes for technological fixes crash: “terminator seeds kill bees. . . . Water treatment plants fail . . .”

It can be discouraging. But then I recall that snake story about Moses in the desert. You would have known it, too. Everybody was mad at their reluctant leader because they'd been wandering around in the heat, swarms of bugs and uncertainty for decades. “What next,” they demanded. And then, the answer came: poisonous snakes. There were people dying all over the place. So Moses made a bronze snake, hoisted it up on his staff and said, "Look at this and live!" He commanded them to look at what scared them most. I love that upside down story. I love it because its message has helped me to be strong when I wanted to cave-in to grief. Is that what you were trying to do, too? Did you want to look at the terrible wounds of your beloved rabbi Jesus so that you could go on?

I don't know if you keep track of things like this over where you are, but this year, Nobel Peace Prize-winner Malala Yousafzai became an honourary Canadian citizen. Born in Pakistan, Yousafzai was an outspoken child advocate for education for girls. For this, the Taliban shot her. I imagine her in her hospital bed when the bandages were removed, looking into a mirror, and touching her own young, wounded face and head. "I told myself, Malala, you have already faced death. This is your second life. Don't be afraid; if you are afraid, you can't move forward." Yousafzai travels the world now, speaking out with courage, confidence and creativity, bearing her message of justice for girls.

Thomas, you took a risk expressing your doubt out loud in front of friends. You said that you needed to see it to believe it, and Jesus accommodated you and you reached out. Then, you were able to carry on. Tradition says that you even found yourself in India, planting churches that still continue to this day. But you know all of that.

Your story reminds me to move through the fog of fear, doubt and cynicism — not only personal doubt, but the societal web of doubt making optimism seem quaint. To touch the wounds of what is sacred to us — of neighbours and strangers, as well as of Earth, herself — perhaps we need to recognize our fear, and have the courage to reach out a hand and touch the wounds. Only then can we move on.

— Carolyn

This is the sixth in Carolyn Pogue’s monthly “Letter to a spiritual ancestor.”



Author's photo
Carolyn Pogue is a Calgary author and longtime Observer contributor. New posts of The Pogue Blog will appear on the first and third Thursday of the month. For more information on Carolyn Pogue, visit www.carolynpogue.ca..
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

Global famine in the Trump era

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Dearest Ones

by Observer Staff

Geneticist, activist and broadcaster David Suzuki offers words of wisdom to his grandchildren — and younger generations

Promotional Image

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

World

February 2017

Many faces, one humanity

by Wade Davis

The words and photographs of the Canadian author and explorer capture the richness — and fragility — of global cultures and rituals

Faith

January 2017

Presbytery turns down bid to halt Vosper hearing

by Mike Milne

World

February 2017

Many faces, one humanity

by Wade Davis

The words and photographs of the Canadian author and explorer capture the richness — and fragility — of global cultures and rituals

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Faith

March 2016

The Walrus Talks Spirituality

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.