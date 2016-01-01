UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds

‘These are no longer the hallelujah days’

Retreat centres open up to a wider community

By Carolyn Pogue

Sightings

May 2017

Mark Twain famously quipped, "The reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated." I'm unsure what to quip about our United Church retreat and education centres. When I last wrote about them here, we had four across Canada. Now, there are three. Tatamagouche Centre in Nova Scotia has continued, but in 2016, Five Oaks Centre in Ontario and Naramata Centre in British Columbia announced that they would close. Happily, they are still open. Just.

I believe that gathering places for education, leadership training, alternative spiritual experiences and recreation are more important than ever. These are places where justice and the arts dance with the Spirit in astonishingly beautiful natural settings. They're cauldrons of creativity.

Pam Rinehart, who lives in Calgary, is on the board of Naramata Centre, which mostly serves British Columbia, Alberta and the Territories. "I had been teaching Sunday School with a friend at our local church," Rinehart said. “But I felt like a fish out of water. But at Naramata I found a whole different way of worshipping and of being. I felt I'd arrived at home."
Caption: Naramata Centre. Photo by Keri Wehlander
Caption: Naramata Centre. Photo by Keri Wehlander

Rinehart, who has returned to Naramata Centre with her children every summer, continued: "I want for others what I found there as a young mom. My best hope is that the Centre continues. Today, we work with other volunteers and a skeleton staff who mostly look after property maintenance. Our summer programs are in place, but it's different in that we don't have infrastructure, like cooks, so people arrange for their own meals. Still, people are optimistic."

Programming for kids, youth and adults is affordable, stimulating, safe and fun. Then as now, you might sign up for a course in art journalling, yoga, spiritual eldering, First Nations teachings, evolving faith and reiki, as well as choral or instrumental music. Rinehart said that the boards of all the centres are looking for input from people who have a program to offer or a desire to be involved.

Meanwhile, people are cautiously hopeful and quite encouraging. When well-known American singer-songwriters Jean and Jim Strathdee were in British Columbia recently, they made the effort to travel to Naramata, which has offered popular workshops in previous years. There, they performed an impromptu concert for the volunteers working there. In fact, many young people have developed networks through the centre’s programs, and received training and a theological grounding that has impacted not only the church, but the world. For instance, Anne Spice, a key organizer for New York City’s support for Standing Rock, attended Naramata Centre when she was younger.

Interestingly, all of these centres opened during the 1950s — the hallelujah days when the post-war economy was strong and the church membership was up, with people attending services as a matter of course. These are no longer the hallelujah days, though, as the economy is uneven and fewer people attend church regularly. Over time, the centres have responded by opening to a wider community, developing relationships with neighbouring First Nations and Metis organizations and, in the case of Tatamagouche, sustaining a partnership with Guatemalans. So in my mind, these centres continue to do critical work. And that's no exaggeration.


Author's photo
Carolyn Pogue is a Calgary author and longtime Observer contributor. New posts of The Pogue Blog will appear on the first and third Thursday of the month. For more information on Carolyn Pogue, visit www.carolynpogue.ca..
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

Global famine in the Trump era

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Stolen Mother

by Observer Staff

The daughter and adoptive mother of one of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women share their story

Promotional Image

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

World

February 2017

Many faces, one humanity

by Wade Davis

The words and photographs of the Canadian author and explorer capture the richness — and fragility — of global cultures and rituals

Faith

January 2017

Presbytery turns down bid to halt Vosper hearing

by Mike Milne

World

February 2017

Many faces, one humanity

by Wade Davis

The words and photographs of the Canadian author and explorer capture the richness — and fragility — of global cultures and rituals

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Faith

March 2016

The Walrus Talks Spirituality

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.