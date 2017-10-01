A song for healing



A caged canary in a coal mine was once an early warning system for deadly methane leaks. When the bird dropped dead in those deep, damp pits, miners quickly evacuated.



But humans, sometimes, become canaries, too.



Asbestos miners who developed lung diseases and children whose baby teeth contained radioactive strontium-90 — as discovered by Canadian Dr. Ursula Franklin — are just two examples. And many of us can name others whose lives have been warnings. Nobody sets out to be a canary, of course. Certainly not Reverend Lori Erhardt.



I met Erhardt in 1998 when she was the minister at Sunset United Church in Regina. There, with the Sunset Healing Circle, she recorded Dream Child, a fundraising CD for the Aboriginal Healing Fund. Congregations may know of Erhardt's soul-felt music through other CDs, such as Opening Time, or know her compositions in Voices United and More Voices United.



Erhardt moved to a farm near Oxbow, Sask. shortly before the oil and gas industry increased their work in the area. Today, Erhardt's song is sometimes silent; it depends on the wind.



