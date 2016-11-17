UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds

Five scientific reasons to let Christmas 2016 jingle all the way

By Pieta Woolley

Short List

November 2016

Oh, the materialism! Oh, the secularism! Oh, the disrespect to veterans when Wal-Mart rolls out its festive Ferrero Rocher and Lindt displays before the poppies have been laid at the cenotaph!

There’s so much to loathe about “X-mas” — a pretty good portmanteau for the non-theistic mainstream celebration of, well, stuff. And for much longer each year. Starting in early November, Cable TV and Netflix offered up the first round of gooey specials. Found at nearly every grocery check-out from Gander, Nfld. to Tofino, B.C., the November issue of Chatelaine features “Holiday party dresses for every occasion.” Shop now!

For me, the X-mas phenomenon is probably more intense and longer than for others. I edit a small magazine on the West Coast, and Christmas issue planning starts here in September (At bigger publications, it can start months earlier.). Plus, my kids sing in choirs, and this all culminates in a retro Christmas performance in December. So the “ding dong ding dong” of the Carol of the Bells has been echoing around my house since early October.

Of course, exasperation permeates. Some people have even ditched Xmas entirely — or at least say they have. Still, some social scientists point out the individual and social benefits of the holiday. Although Xmas probably can’t reverse the ugliness and scariness of Brexit and Trumpism, it can provide some genuine “chicken soup for the soul.”

So bring on the garish inflatable lawn ornaments and foraged mushroom gallette. Here are five scientific reasons to let Christmas 2016 jingle all the way.

1. Improved social cohesion in neighbourhoods

The study: Decorating your home’s exterior with the Griswold touch is an important social signifier of friendliness and openness. It creates connections between neighbours.

Why now: It’s far less coy than wearing a safety pin on your sweater as an “ally." So reach out to neighbours unknown with lights!

2. Self-evaluation: am I shallow?

The study: For people with generally good values (oriented towards family and altruism, etc.), Christmas enhances those feelings. For those with crummy values (money and success, etc.), Christmas lowers feelings of wellbeing. So which one are you?

Why now: Mindfulness is trending!

3. Re-orientation away from digital marketing and online shopping

The study: Christmas windows in stores crop up in early November. They’ve proven to be seriously effective in getting real people into real stores while promoting online chatter about the content of the windows. This benefits small and independent retailers, especially.

Why now: Shopping in person can be both social and therapeutic.

4. More compassionate portrayal of poverty

The study: During the holiday season, news stories about poverty are more frequent, and tend to be less judgemental and more oriented towards helping

Why now: Given the raw class conflict laid bare by the Nov. 8 election in the U.S. — and Canada’s questions about how much of that conflict exists north of the 49th, any stories that promote class understanding are most welcome.

5. Gift-selection can promote closeness

The study: When you purchase or create a gift that says something about you  — instead of just trying to guess what the receiver might like — that gift will result in more closeness between the parties involved.

Why now: Being more selective about holiday shopping has enormous consequences for the environment and personal debt. Starting with the question, “what do I actually want to give?” isn’t a bad beginning.  


Author's photo
Pieta Woolley is a writer in Powell River, B.C.
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

The Presbyterian Record folds

Promotional Image

Video

Merle Robillard

ObserverDocs: Out of Syria

by Observer Staff

For nearly half a century, the Elnabrees family has fled one war after another: Palestine, Kuwait, Iraq and, more recently, Syria. This year, they arrived as refugees in Canada, sponsored by relatives and United churches. Ayman Elshafiy, his wife, Sonia, their two daughters, his sister and mother, were among them.

Promotional Image

Faith

November 2016

Executive rejects bid to delay Vosper proceedings

by Mike Milne

Society

December 2016

A black and white problem

by Anthony Bailey

Canadians are deceiving themselves if they think racism is only an American affliction. A recent deadly police beating casts our own prejudice in stark relief.

Faith

December 2016

The Nativity re-imagined

by Trisha Elliott

Eight contemporary Canadian artists. Eight compelling views of Christmas.

Society

June 2016

All the lonely people

by André Picard

An estimated six million Canadians live in isolation. Social researchers are now calling it a hidden epidemic.

Society

May 2016

Are vegans right?

by David Macfarlane

The writer is in the midst of a radical six-month change of diet. He’s discovering that no cheeseburger tastes as good as being ethical feels.

Faith

March 2016

The Walrus Talks Spirituality

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor (On Leave): Caley Moore
  • Associate Editor: Sheima Benembarek
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold
  • Intern: Elena Gritzan
  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Kirsten MacDonell
  • Circulation Assistant: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.

Funding Acknowledgements

We acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada through the Canada Periodical Fund of the Department of Canadian Heritage.