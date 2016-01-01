UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Courtesy of Pexels

Five highly questionable marketing tips for churches hoping to attract spiritual-but-not-religious types

By Pieta Woolley

Short List

June 2017

In Anne Bokma’s latest Spiritual But Secular column, she reports on church’s attempts to attract folks who are fundamentally opposed to institutional churches. The “Unchurch” movement, she says, “is the latest initiative (along with Messy Church, jazz vespers and pub nights) that tries to grab hold of the slippery spiritual-but-not-religious (SBNR) demographic. But this is one group determined to wriggle free from the church’s net.”

Indeed, the author of Belief Without Borders: Inside the Minds of the Spiritual But Not Religious (2014) says that this group really isn’t interested in church. So what other business besides faith, I wondered, would work so hard to attract a group of customers who just don’t want what’s being sold?

Still, no one actually knows how many Canadians self-identify as SBNR. Statistics Canada won’t ask about religion again on a census until 2021. But in 2011, about a quarter of Canadians (nearly eight million) said that they had no religious affiliation — up by 50 percent in the decade since 2001. And the number may be much higher; how many of the two million people who checked the “United Church of Canada” box on their 2011 Census form haven’t been in years? Maybe half of Canadians are some form of SBNR? Maybe many more are.

Into these murky questions wades a small army of marketers and public relations professionals. They’re hoping slick, modern, digital communications tools are the missing link between church rejecters and full pews.

What’s at stake? Well, cynically, the church’s future (the United Church, alone, lost a million members and adherents between 2001 and 2011, according to Statistics Canada). So packing the pews with more of these folks and filling collection plates with their earnings is an obvious church survival goal.

Not so cynically, what’s at stake is the opportunity for SBNRs to enrich their own lives and the world by allowing themselves to embrace ancient tradition, a community of faith and the spiritual discipline afforded by religion.

Here are five highly questionable tips for marketing to SBNRs

1. Get them with design

Source: Church Marketing Sucks: an interview with designer Jim LePage (probably the most sophisticated of the online resources)

Premise: Church marketing materials are often awful. Be creative and honest in your materials, and you’ll reach people in new ways. 

Quote: “Design and art have huge potential to question, provoke and push people out of their comfort zones. Sadly, most churches simply view it as a means to an end — a way to reinforce their brand or increase giving.”

Will it work on SBNRs? Maybe. As Bokma’s piece points out, Millennials have less religious baggage than older Canadians. And bold visual design is a critical tool for any 21st century institution.

2. Decorate neighbourhood doors with cute door hangers! (DoorHanger Ministry has its own e-book)

Source: Outreach: Share God’s Love, a Colorado Springs-based Christian answer to VistaPrint

Premise: Let people know what’s happening, and they’ll come flocking

Quote: “Experts will tell you that personal invitations, having your core team and members inviting people, is the most effective way. But what if you want to reach further on a limited budget? DoorHangers may be the best answer.”

Will it work on SBNRs? Unlikely. Thought the “Bait of Satan” door hanger might get hung ironically on the fridge.

3. Facebook ads

Source: Missional Marketing: Expanding the Kingdom, a social media management service for tech-averse churches

Premise: People spend a lot of time on Facebook. Advertise there.

Quote: “FACEBOOK’S MASSIVE AUDIENCE WILL INCLUDE PEOPLE WHO DO NOT GO TO CHURCH. MORE IMPORTANTLY, WE CAN FIND THEM. Using the tools in our platform, we reach UNchurched people.”

Will it work on SBNRs? Well, we all know how much people love Facebook ads.

4. Put it on the lead pastor’s shoulders

Source: Church Marketing University, which offers several church marketing courses online — from enhanced secretarial skills to a better in-church hospitality experience

Premise: Church is about people and relationships, so really work hard on building those relationships

Quote: “Over 86 percent of rapidly growing churches have one thing in common: their lead pastor prioritizes connecting with the next generation.”

Will it work on SBNRs? This course is focused on church plants, and the preview video really pushes the idea of creating an exciting church environment in which people can connect with God. Because it emphasizes human connection, this course seems to be the best bet in connecting with people, generally.

5. Brand it!

Source: Churchleaders.com, a clearing-house of advice for successful churches

Premise: Articulate what your church is and why it’s relevant visually and simply

Quote: “Grasp what your community wants and needs, and you can become a great brand. What problems are you solving for your community? On a practical level? It’s been too long since the church has asked this question.”

Will it work on SBNRs? Not by itself. But as the above quote notes, figuring out what your church offers locals — and why — is a pretty great place to start, even if you never develop a logo.  



Author's photo
Pieta Woolley is a writer in Powell River, B.C.
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

The meaning of a masterpiece

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Stolen Mother

by Observer Staff

The daughter and adoptive mother of one of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women share their story

Promotional Image

Justice

May 2017

Stolen mothers

by Kristy Woudstra

Almost 90 percent of Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous women were parents. With the national inquiry hearings set to begin, we talk to five daughters who were left behind.

Society

April 2017

Dear Grandkids

by Various Writers

Six acclaimed Canadian authors write letters from the heart

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Justice

May 2017

Stolen mothers

by Kristy Woudstra

Almost 90 percent of Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous women were parents. With the national inquiry hearings set to begin, we talk to five daughters who were left behind.

Society

April 2017

Dear Grandkids

by Various Writers

Six acclaimed Canadian authors write letters from the heart

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.