UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Courtesy of Pixabay

Five celebrity-led movements that are changing the way stars do activism

By Pieta Woolley

Short List

October 2017

October 2017 may go down in history as the turning point for celebrity protest. Arguably for the first time, actors, singers, chefs, artists and athletes have been thoughtfully and effectively at the helm of serious social movements, truly helping rather than hindering their progress.

So how are they doing it? By deftly wielding their art, rather than just raising their media-savvy voice. They’re using what made them celebrities in the first place, rather than just their celebrity, itself.

Of course, this wasn’t always the case. In fact, it’s easy to be cynical about famous people who dabble in politics, as activism is often used as a celebrity brand-enhancer. Think of those who comment on oil patches, seal hunts or alternative health, seemingly without gleaning the full picture. For the rest of us, celebrity fatigue then kicks in; the momentum is lost.

And yet, this fall, 15 newly discovered spiders were named for celebrity activists, including climate change superstar Leonardo DiCaprio and AIDS-fundraising magnate David Bowie. Scientists now seem to be saluting the charitable work of the stars, rather than poking fun at it.  

Here are five celebrity-led activist movements that are changing the way stars do activism:

1. Alyssa Milano promotes #MeToo

Who: Alyssa Milano, actress best known for the TV series, Who’s The Boss, Charmed and Melrose Place

The issue: Pervasive harassment and sexual violence against women, triggered by the October revelation that Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is a serial perpetrator

What she did: On Oct. 15, Alyssa Milano re-Tweeted a friend’s suggestion: “If all the people who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote “me too” as a [Facebook] status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.”    

How it grew: Within hours, actors Debra Messing, Anna Paquin, Rosario Dawson, Patricia Arquette and many others posted “me too” on social media — some with details; some without. That same night, more than half a million women had posted “me too” on Twitter. By the next morning, more than six million Facebook users had posted “me too” as their own status.

2. Colin Kaepernick ‘takes a knee’ during the U.S. national anthem

Who: Colin Kaepernick, former San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback

The issue: Racial inequality and “police terrorism” against black Americans

What he did: During 2016 preseason games, Colin  Kaepernick kneeled during the singing of the Star Spangled Banner. "I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” he explained to the press. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

How it grew: Other athletes began ‘taking a knee’ in 2016, including Seattle Reign midfielder Megan Rapinoe, an LGBT activist. After U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted in September that NFL players kneeling during the anthem should be fired or suspended, more than 200 NFL players took a knee. Kaepernick, who is a free-agent, is now suing the NFL, claiming that he’s been shut out by the league because of the protests. No team will hire him.

3. Yael Deckelbaum helps to promote peace in the Middle East

Who: Yael Deckelbaum, Canadian-Israeli singer and activist

The issue: Ongoing violence in Israel-Palestine

What she did: Following the 2014 Gaza War, Yael Deckelbaum helped found Women Wage Peace, a movement of both Jewish and Muslim women who are pressuring governments to solve the Middle East conflict. She wrote the movement’s anthem, Prayer of the Mothers, which has been viewed more than four million times on YouTube. The 2017 Women Wage Peace march, from Sept. 24 to Oct. 10, starting at Sderot, on the border of Gaza, and ended in Jerusalem.

How it grew: Women Wage Peace started out as completely Israeli in 2014 but soon grew to include women from every ethnic and religious group across the political spectrum.

4. José Andrés helps to feed Hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

Who: José Andrés, Los Angeles-based celebrity chef and winner of the 2015 National Humanities Medal

The issue: Inhumane response to Hurricane Maria’s devastation of Puerto Rico

What he did: With his food justice foundation, the World Central Kitchen, José Andrés flew to the island in late September and organized locals to prepare vast amounts of food — paella, sandwiches and much more — feeding more than half a million people. During the process, he shamed the Trump government for its lack of response, too.

How it grew: This is just the latest headline-grabber from World Central Kitchen; Andrés also visited Haiti and Houston, among other natural disaster zones, to lend hands-on relief and celebrity limelight.

5. Ai Weiwei and Eminem speak out for international refugees

Who: Ai Weiwei, Chinese artist, filmmaker and activist, and Eminem, American hip hop artist

The issue: America’s official disinterest in the plight of refugees

What they did: In October, both of these strange, artistic bedfellows used their skills to draw attention to human migration. In his freestyle rap, delivered on Oct. 11 at the BET Hip Hop awards, Eminem slammed many of Trump’s actions, including his plan to build a wall to keep migrants out. What’s more, he told his fans to choose between him and Trump. The next day, Ai Weiwei opened his massive immigration-themed New York exhibit, “Good Fences Make Good Neighbours,” and released his documentary about global refugees, Human Flow, in theatres around the world.

How it grew: In less than a week, Eminem’s rap has been seen on YouTube at least four million times. On opening weekend, Human Flow had the highest box office haul of any independent film in the U.S.


Author's photo
Pieta Woolley is a writer in Powell River, B.C.
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

If statues could talk

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Stolen Mother

by Observer Staff

The daughter and adoptive mother of one of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women share their story

Promotional Image

Society

July 2017

From far and wide

by Various Writers

Meet 11 immigrants who are putting down new roots

World

June 2017

A suitcase for Cuba

by Christopher Levan

You’ll find more than giveaway toiletries and hand-me-downs in the writer's luggage. Each carefully chosen gift offers a glimpse into the lives of Cubans today.

Justice

June 2017

Undocumented

by Kristy Woudstra

Up to half a million people are living in Canada without official status. The ‘sanctuary city’ movement is growing, but the fear of deportation persists.

World

June 2017

Resisting genocide

by Sally Armstrong

In August 2014, ISIS attacked Iraq’s Yazidis, slaughtering thousands and forcing women and girls into sexual slavery. Today, the survivors are fighting for their ancient way of life.

Society

April 2017

Dear Grandkids

by Various Writers

Six acclaimed Canadian authors write letters from the heart

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.