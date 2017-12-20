UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Courtesy of Pexels

Five New Year’s resolutions for the end times

By Pieta Woolley

Short List

December 2017

As 2017 ends and 2018 begins, watch for the usual lineup of weight loss and fitness articles in your local media.

If you’re anything like me, you’ll find these pieces dangerously banal, now. Just how high of a priority should that bikini body be when you’re swimming through acidificated, dying oceans? (I’m looking at you, editorial staff at Women’s World and Maxim, instead of the Teen Vogue editors, who have become shockingly visionary — and truly aware of their readership.)

Last month, more than 15,000 scientists in nearly every country issued a truly sobering warning that climate collapse is coming and human extinction may be just decades away. And they couldn’t have been more clear: “By failing to adequately limit population growth, reassess the role of an economy rooted in growth, reduce greenhouse gases, incentivize renewable energy, protect habitat, restore ecosystems, curb pollution, halt defaunation and constrain invasive alien species, humanity is not taking the urgent steps needed to safeguard our imperilled biosphere.”

Still, climate scientists are baffled by the seeming complacency exhibited by the rest of us. We continue to eat ruminants; fly in planes and take cruises; drive fossil fuel-guzzling cars; buy stuff that was imported on container ships; and fail to press our governments on climate commitments such as the 2015 Paris Agreement.

So what to do? Ordinarily, I’d never presume to tell you. But given that us writers seem to use all of your New Year’s change-making energy and direct it to where it belongs, here are five appropriate resolutions for living on a dying planet.

1. Feel your grief

What horrors have we unleashed on our planet, on animals and on each other? The impacts of climate change are so vast — and still so unknown — that people get stuck and just check out, according to the Scientific American. The first step in facing our collective mess is acknowledging your grief. You can’t take responsibility and commit to making real change without first feeling the weight of what we’re facing.

2. Make one really big personal change

Go vegan. Ditch your car. Move to a smaller home, close to work. Cancel your cruise. Commit to buying nothing for a year, as The Observer’s Lee Simpson once did. Follow a 50-mile diet. Give up all plastics. Yes, individual action has a limited impact. But you’re a pioneer for the future when you do any of these things. That’s a crucial role. 

3. Begin or enhance a spiritual practice

Ground yourself in love and hope when encountering fear, distain and apathy. Find your foundation in meditation, prayer, yoga, singing and participation in a faith community. After all, Pope Francis really gets the need to lobby against climate change, as do progressive Protestants and some evangelicals.

4. Join a big group — and give money to it

Sure, humans will face extinction even if you do everything in #2. Individual action will only take us so far. Personally, though, I don’t find joining big groups particularly satisfying; I don’t always agree with everything they stand for, and they can seem out of touch with regular people’s lives. Still, I’ve come to realize that big groups, such as 350.org, the David Suzuki Foundation, Greenpeace, the World Wildlife Federation and the National Audubon Society, likely represent our greatest hope for actually achieving governmental and corporate change.  

5. Act locally

Get to know what’s happening in your own backyard — both grim and hopeful. Is there a forest that is being managed sustainably that needs some public celebration? Is there a mining tailings pond that has not been inspected recently? Can you buy locally harvested fish from your chain grocery stores? Join together with your neighbours and help your own community become a model for the future.



Author's photo
Pieta Woolley is a writer in Powell River, B.C.
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Announcement

New Observer editor and CEO, Jocelyn Bell. Photo by Lindsay Palmer

New editor named

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

A perfect send-off

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: My Year of Living Spiritually

by Observer Staff

Anne Bokma left the Dutch Reformed Church as a young adult and eventually became a member of the United Church and then the Unitarian Universalists. Having long explored the "spiritual but not religious" demographic as a writer, she decided to immerse herself in practices — like hiring a soul coach, secular choir-singing and forest bathing — for 12 months to find both enlightenment and entertainment.

Promotional Image

Society

November 2017

Trump country

by David Macfarlane

A northern Alabama county voted almost unanimously for Donald Trump in 2016. One year later, the writer, together with photographer Nigel Dickson, travels there to try to understand why.

Faith

November 2017

Involuntary pilgrim

by David Giuliano

The return of a tumour sets David Giuliano on a path he calls his ‘Camino de Cancer’

Faith

October 2017

A tale of two cancers

by Catherine Gordon

One year after the writer discovered she had breast cancer, her sister in California received the same diagnosis. They both recovered, but their experiences were worlds apart.

Society

November 2017

Trump country

by David Macfarlane

A northern Alabama county voted almost unanimously for Donald Trump in 2016. One year later, the writer, together with photographer Nigel Dickson, travels there to try to understand why.

Faith

November 2017

Involuntary pilgrim

by David Giuliano

The return of a tumour sets David Giuliano on a path he calls his ‘Camino de Cancer’

Faith

November 2017

Grey matter

by Trisha Elliott

Is consciousness just a function of the brain — or something more?

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.