UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
"Spend three seconds contemplating addictions more harmful than naughty snacks, and — if you’re like me — you’ll witheringly remember your smartphone."

Five extreme ways to break your smart phone addiction for Lent

Think you can't go a day without your phone? We've got some ideas.

By Pieta Woolley

Short List

February 2018
Lent isn’t just for Christians anymore. It turns out that a late winter detox has become entrenched in secular North American culture. But spend three seconds contemplating addictions more harmful than naughty snacks, and — if you’re like me — you’ll witheringly remember your smartphone.

And I love mine so hard — that sleep-wrecking, conversation-muting, child-placating suck-hole of time and money. Eric Pickersgill’s chilling photo collection, “Removed,” says it all.

In February’s Observer, Rev. Tricia Elliott serves up an enticing challenge: regain control of your smartphone use for the Lenten season. She even offers six “painless” strategies to help. Of course, these may only work for more disciplined people. So here are some strategies that have worked for my own family.

1. Destroy your device by accident

After I dropped my original smartphone and broke the screen, my husband ordered me a no-name, non-destructible device from China. It was huge; it looked like you could take it into battle. Instead, I took it into the quarry on Texada Island, B.C. to take videos of our kids cliff-jumping into the water (it wasn’t water-resistant!). After that, I didn’t care to replace another smartphone, and I lasted nearly a month without one (Lent-like!).

2. Destroy your device on purpose

For Christmas, two years ago, against our better judgement, we bought our kids tablets. Our daughter: no problem. Between losing it and forgetting to charge the batteries, she was rarely on the device. But our son constantly fought with us about his own usage. One spring night, at about 2 a.m., I caught him wandering around, looking for his tablet. We were all on vacation, staying in one room. I told him to go back to bed, but he refused. Instead, he rhythmically kicked the wall until his sister woke up – that’s before getting out of bed and switching the lights on and off. Needless to write, my rage and exhaustion level ran high. So I grabbed his tablet and broke it over my knee, sending the little wires and microchips flying everywhere.

3. Have someone else destroy your device (by accident)

We were late adopters of smartphones. Until 2011, we just had cellphones, and unless you really, really liked pressing numbered keys, they didn’t have much entertainment value. One day, our Kindergartener placed a phone in his lunchbag before leaving for school. By 3 p.m., it was soaking wet and non-functional, and for the next three days, we didn’t have a cellphone. Bam!

4. Lose your device

I once left my smartphone at a relative’s house in another city. She called, offering to mail it to me. But I said: “no, thank you. I’ll pick it up next time I’m there.” For three blissful weeks, I didn’t have a phone. If I wanted to send an email, check Facebook, read the news or find out what the weather was like, I would have to sit down at a computer and use both hands to type. By the end of the three weeks, though, I had a laptop plugged in next to my bed, prompting my husband to respond: “What? Seriously? Just go pick up your phone. Please.”

5. Use boast-y titles

Eating a non-traditional diet takes loads of discipline, and it seems that self-definition seems to go a long way in buttressing that discipline. “I’m a vegetarian.” “I’m keto.” “I’m paleo.” “I’m freegan.” “I’m a level 5 vegan.” “I’m a carnivore.” So why not label the kind of smartphone-user you are, whether you seldom look away from your phone, refuse to use your phone in bed or at the dinner table, use your phone to make calls, send texts and take photos, or turn your device off between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Author's photo
Pieta Woolley is a writer in Powell River, B.C.
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Society

Senator Murray Sinclair, who led the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), gives the keynote address at the 2015 Shingwauk Gathering. Photo by Archkris/Wikimedia Commons

Every Canadian needs to read Senator Murray Sinclair's response to Boushie verdict

by Kristy Woudstra

Promotional Image

Editorials

Jocelyn Bell%

Observations: Can spirituality be linked to land?

by Jocelyn Bell

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: My Year of Living Spiritually

by Observer Staff

Anne Bokma left the Dutch Reformed Church as a young adult and eventually became a member of the United Church and then the Unitarian Universalists. Having long explored the "spiritual but not religious" demographic as a writer, she decided to immerse herself in practices — like hiring a soul coach, secular choir-singing and forest bathing — for 12 months to find both enlightenment and entertainment.

Promotional Image

Faith

January 2018

In the beginning

by Alanna Mitchell

The award-winning science writer travels to northern Australia to explore the world's oldest creation story

Society

January 2018

The good death

by Pieta Woolley

Anglican professor Donald Grayston made dying in peace a lifetime project. His example is inspiring others to plan a meaningful exit.

Faith

January 2018

Me, Dad and the Almighty

by Anne Bayin

A preacher’s kid pretended to be a devout daughter, but secretly she felt lost in a wilderness of doubt.

Society

January 2018

The good death

by Pieta Woolley

Anglican professor Donald Grayston made dying in peace a lifetime project. His example is inspiring others to plan a meaningful exit.

Faith

January 2018

In the beginning

by Alanna Mitchell

The award-winning science writer travels to northern Australia to explore the world's oldest creation story

Faith

January 2018

Me, Dad and the Almighty

by Anne Bayin

A preacher’s kid pretended to be a devout daughter, but secretly she felt lost in a wilderness of doubt.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.