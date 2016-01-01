Putting white supremacy behind him

Daniel Gallant spent almost a decade as a white supremacist. In his 20s, he decided to show his devotion to the cause by committing an assault every day for a year. He has since turned his life around. In Extreme Dialogue, a 2015 series of videos he helped create to inoculate students against hate groups, the 41-year-old Kamloops, B.C., man lists in chilling detail his many methods of assault: “my fists, bar stools, beer bottles . . . walls, bricks, blackjack billy clubs, pepper spray, steel pipe, baseball bat . . .” The recitation continues for almost a minute.





Gallant had a traumatic childhood, an unknown father and many stepfathers. He left home at 12. The white supremacy movement recruited him when he showed a willingness to commit violence. It gave him a sense of belonging, a group of people to hate and a narrative to explain why things were so bad (international Zionism). Ironically, Gallant, who now identifies — and is accepted — as Cree through his maternal grandmother, spent much of his time targeting First Nations.





What prompted him to leave hatred behind? It wasn’t a single moment, and it was anything but a smooth path. A critical point was the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States. “We thought it was our guys. We thought it was the white supremacy uprising. We went and got out all our guns. Then the order came to stand down, and we were confused. Didn’t we have common cause with al-Qaida?” Intense internal conflict led to a breakdown, and Gallant sought help.



