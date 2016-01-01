Single and satisfied

Lorrie Beauchamp was eight years old when she started writing a daily journal. Even then, she wrote down something that she knew, instinctively, about herself: she wasn’t interested in getting married. Her own mother wed at 19 and started having her five children at 20. “That pretty much cemented her future,” says Beauchamp, now 59 and living in Laval, Que. Instead of finding a partner and settling down, she moved out at 18 to start a career in advertising and marketing, and eventually became a medical writer. “I never, never wanted to get married and have children,” she says. “Even though I was still conditioned by society and my peers to go that route and try it out.”





And she did try, in a pair of long-term relationships that lasted for 12 and six years. After the second ended in 2011 and the heartbreak subsided, she didn’t miss her partner, or long to start dating again. “I felt this enormous sense of relief,” she says. When her friends and family encouraged her to find her next man, she resisted and slowly realized something about her years of romantic experience. “I was doing it mostly because there was this peer pressure to find that soulmate and to be happy within a relationship. But it didn’t apply to me.”





Now that she’s stopped trying to find somebody, she feels more free, more herself. She travels. She spends time with friends, enjoys strong relationships with her siblings and their children, and is currently caring for her parents, who have Alzheimer’s disease. If she wants male companionship, she’s open to dating casually, never expecting it to turn into anything more. “I love being on my own,” she says. “I kind of wish I had figured it out when I was 30, and didn’t waste those many years trying to fit into a relationship, fit into that mould, because I probably would have lived a much fuller life.”





A lot of us feel that pressure to couple off. It’s hard not to in a world saturated with love songs, where even children’s stories end with a romantic couple living happily ever after, and where many adults do find fulfilling partnerships. Our love of love goes so far that we assume those who are in between relationships are longing for a connection. Marriage has always been prized, though over time it has morphed for many from a practical arrangement to a union predicated by love. Christians consider it to be blessed by God. “It is not good that the man should be alone,” says God in Genesis 2:18, looking at newly created Adam before making him a partner in Eve.





The majority of Canadians are part of a couple, either married or common law, but the demographics are shifting. The number of adults living without a serious partner — those who are divorced or widowed or who never married — increased from 38.9 percent in 1981 to 42.3 percent in 2011. Even with the divorce rate still hovering around 40 percent, the proportion of those who have always stayed single is growing. In 1981, 10.5 percent of women between 30 and 34 and 6.3 percent of women 55 to 59 had never been married. By 2011, the numbers for the same age groups jumped to 43.4 and 11.2 percent. The shift is often attributed to changing social trends, especially for women: today, more women enter the workforce and more are able to control the timing of reproduction with birth control or fertility technology. Marriage and relationships are increasingly an option, not an obligation — a potential part of life, not an end goal.





People who are single by design — growing in numbers and visibility — are challenging social norms by creating the lives they want instead of chasing the ones they “should” want. That’s something even the Bible supports. In 1 Corinthians 7, the Apostle Paul presents married and single people equally: “each has a particular gift from God, one having one kind and another a different kind.”









When Bella DePaulo was working on her PhD at Harvard University, being single was the norm among her classmates. Then she moved to start work as an assistant professor at the University of Virginia. She liked her new colleagues — they would go out for lunches and chat happily on campus — but this time, many were married. “At the end of the day one Friday, as a work-related social event was drawing to a close, I watched two of my coupled colleagues and their partners head out together to dinner,” she wrote in a blog post for Psych Central. “I wasn’t invited. That hurt.”





She couldn’t tell if any individual slights were because she was single or more personal, so she approached it like a researcher. She started a file of notes and added to it every time her relationship status became a detriment. At a party, she asked one woman if she ever felt excluded by her coupled friends and got a flood of stories in return. Others who overheard joined in, even emailing DePaulo the next day with more examples. The same thing happened when she brought up the subject at another university a month later. “That’s when I realized that this was not just some quirky thing about me,” she wrote in a blog post. “It was something that resonated with lots of other singles.” Eventually she dedicated herself to studying the social science of single people, which she now does as a project scientist at the University of California in Santa Barbara.





Her work stands in opposition to a large body of research about the benefits of marriage, whose biggest cheerleaders are Linda Waite and Maggie Gallagher. In The Case for Marriage: Why Married People Are Happier, Healthier and Better Off Financially, they present an enticing list of benefits — more money, more fulfilment, more successful children, more years to live — and suggest that anyone can have this charmed kind of life; all you have to do is get married. People believe this: when DePaulo and collaborator Wendy Morris asked hundreds of undergraduate students to predict their future happiness on a scale of zero to 10, they guessed, on average, that they would reach an 8.4 if they got married. If they were to stay single, only 3.2.





But, it’s just not true. Studies do show that married people are healthier and happier than those who aren’t currently married, but they’re compared against all divorced, widowed and never-married people. Studies that separate the comparison groups have shown that always-single people are just as happy and healthy; it’s a marriage ended by death or divorce that leads to worse outcomes.