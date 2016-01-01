UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
A man stops to look at a mural by street artist Smokey D. about the fentanyl and opioid overdose crisis in Vancouver. Photo by Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

How different regions are tackling the opioid crisis

By Kevin Spurgaitis

Society

March 2017

As jurisdictions across Canada and the United States struggle to curb the use of opioids, physicians and policy-makers are offering both administrative and legislative solutions. It’s too soon to know which of their approaches will carry the day.

UNITED STATES

In March 2016, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines for prescribing opioids, recommending that physicians prescribe as low a dosage as possible — and for shorter periods. In August, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy sent a letter to every doctor in the United States acknowledging that over-prescription was a root cause of the country’s opioid problem and asking for their help in solving it. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it will require labels warning about the risks of prescribing opioids.

CANADA

Addressing the huge gaps in Canada’s ability to monitor the number of people who abuse and die from opioids each year, federal Health Minister Jane Philpott and Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins announced in November that the Canadian Association of Poison Control Centres plans to set up a central database that will keep track of overdoses leading to either hospitalization or death. A more complete portrait of opioid overdoses and deaths — whether deliberate or accidental — will help policy-makers address the problem.

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Canada’s maximum dosage recommendation, which hasn’t been amended since 2010, is four times higher than the CDC’s in the United States. But last spring, as the number of opioid-related deaths in British Columbia rocketed upward, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia endorsed the CDC’s guidelines and then revised its own prescribing standards. The B.C. college required that the province’s physicians check their patients’ prescription history before providing any more opioids to them. In February of this year, the province announced that an updated set of guidelines will come into effect in June.

ONTARIO

To combat what it calls the “growing problem of opioid addiction in Ontario,” the province’s Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care announced last July that it would no longer pay for long-acting, higher-strength opioids through the Ontario Drug Benefit program. As of January, those who receive the ODB — such as seniors and people with disabilities — have to pay for higher-dose prescriptions themselves or ask their doctors for lower-dose prescriptions.

Meanwhile, more than 80 Ontario doctors are under investigation after the Ministry of Health’s narcotics monitoring system revealed that they had prescribed exceptionally high amounts of opioids, like oxycodone and fentanyl. “The ministry detected some patterns which I would describe as unusual,” Health Minister Eric Hoskins told the CBC in November. “We’re talking about daily doses of opioids that are equivalent to roughly 150 Tylenol 3s being consumed in a single day. That’s a pretty high level of prescribing.”



Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

Enclaves of the elderly

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: A shoulder to lean on

by Observer Staff

Sheima Benembarek was born in Saudi Arabia, grew up in Morocco and moved to Canada in 2005. In 2015, she relocated to Toronto. At first, the city seemed so much bigger, impersonal — and even threatening — until a fateful encounter in the subway one day.

Promotional Image

Faith

January 2017

Presbytery turns down bid to halt Vosper hearing

by Mike Milne

Society

June 2016

All the lonely people

by André Picard

An estimated six million Canadians live in isolation. Social researchers are now calling it a hidden epidemic.

Society

May 2016

Are vegans right?

by David Macfarlane

The writer is in the midst of a radical six-month change of diet. He’s discovering that no cheeseburger tastes as good as being ethical feels.

Society

January 2017

The new agrarians

by Lois Ross

In the next 15 years, almost half of Canadian farms will change hands. Meet seven millennials who view agriculture as a career — and moral calling.

Society

January 2017

From kennel to courtroom

by Kat Eschner

A legal bid to save 21 former fighting dogs from being euthanized is part of a growing movement to grant animals some of the same rights as humans

Faith

March 2016

The Walrus Talks Spirituality

by Observer Staff

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.