Dear Grandkids

To my grandgirls,



When I started this letter, I thought I would be passing along some things I’ve learned in my life. But I realized that this would be a mistake. You already know much more, and more important things, than I do. So instead, I am writing to tell you what I have learned from you.



You understand the power of protest. I have, from time to time, convinced myself that the world is essentially fair. You know it is not, that life is weighted against fairness. You know you don’t always have an equal say in decisions that affect your life, that the biggest people in the room almost always get to tell you what to do. But you don’t accept that. You know that by raising your voice, by jumping up and down and waving your fists and annoying the bigger people in the room, you stand a better chance of getting what you want than if you sit quietly in a corner reading a book, as the rest of us tend to do. Don’t lose that. I have protested, in my own way, but I have allowed my protestations to be channelled along socially acceptable pathways that have led, for the most part, nowhere.



You understand the importance of asking questions and the inadequacy of most of the answers. I once asked a biologist why a certain animal behaved the way it did, and his answer was, “‘Why’ is a religious question,” as if to say, it doesn’t have an answer. You, on the other hand, know that “why” is the most important question you can ask, and you ask it all the time. And you don’t accept any answer that doesn’t make sense to you. Keep asking the religious questions.



And I like the way you make art, incessantly, out of whatever is at hand — crayons, lipstick, blocks of wood, letters. You make art because you know that art is a way of understanding the world, of making or finding threads of meaning in what appears, to most of us, to be chaos and insanity. You put the sun firmly in the sky, the earth solidly beneath your feet, and your houses, though they might lean a bit, remain standing forever. You know that.



Bill McKibben, a writer I admire, wrote a book called The Age of Missing Information, in which he compared two kinds of knowing. For half of the book, he videotaped every television program he could watch on any channel in one day. He then spent months watching the tapes, and wrote about what he learned from them. He learned interesting and even useful things, like helpful hints for bass fishing and that Type A personalities are five times more likely to have a second heart attack.



For the other half of the book, he spent a day alone at the top of a mountain in New York State and wrote about all the things he learned there. From nature, he learned the important things — things vital to his sense of who he was and his place in the world.



I think the kinds of things McKibben learned from television are the kinds of things you can learn from me. What he learned on the mountain, the important things, are the kinds of things I can learn from you.



And I’ll bet if McKibben had had his grandchildren with him on that mountain, he would have learned a lot more.



Wayne Grady’s most recent book, Emancipation Day, was published in 2013.







Illustration by Jeannie Phan



Ah, my darlings,



I want to tell you a few things I have learned so far. Maybe these ideas will help as you move from the land of childhood into the land of teenage years and, from there, to the land of adulthood. I know that you are already looking ahead.



Stay fit and keep your body healthy. Be curious about the world. Your brain thrives on variety and wants to learn. Challenge your brain. How do things work? Why do people behave the way they do? Learn languages. If you remain curious, you will never stop learning. You will learn from every experience, good and bad.



Confidence will help you to find out who you really are, but learning to be confident is not an easy task. Trust your instincts and try to stick up for yourself. Sometimes we would like to be brave but don’t feel brave. All we can do is try. If we speak out, if we defend ourselves and others, we become stronger. Don’t worry if you flounder or make mistakes; everyone else does, too. I hope you will always love life and find laughter, even through times of difficulty.



Read every chance you get — any book, all books, on any topic. You will soon find out what you like. If you learn to love literature, that love will stay with you forever. All of you are readers now. All of you know how to tell stories about yourselves, about other children, about other families. Reading helps us to understand our history and our stories. Reading helps us to understand how others feel.



Stay in school. Education helps you to face challenges, make good choices and work out solutions to problems. I hope that each of you will find a life passion, something you will want to do for a long time. But don’t be afraid to change direction. Each path will help you discover where you want to be.



Have a sense of play and fair play. Don’t be discouraged if something happens that is not fair. Do your best to address what you believe is unjust. Talk to friends, talk to trusted adults in your family and community. You will learn whom to trust. Ask for help when you need help. We cannot get through life on our own. We need friends, and true friends are people you can count on, people with whom you can share and laugh and play. Friends will help you, and you will help them in return.



I hope you will always love music. Any kind of music. Music has existed since the earliest human beings; there has never been a civilization without it. Sing. Learn to play an instrument if you have the opportunity. Listen. Watch. Create. All of the arts will enrich your life.



Help others. Many children in the world do not have enough food, or clean water to drink, or medicine when they are ill, or an opportunity to go to school. Some children do not have a home. Find ways to help. If you help even one person, you have done something important.



The decisions you make, the friends you choose, the people you love, the people who love you — all become part of the story of your life. The story of you. Remember that you are important. You matter. When you need help or advice, when you want to share a laugh or a story or two, call me.



I am here for you. Always.



Frances Itani’s latest book, Tell, was published in 2014.







Illustration by Jeannie Phan



For you, in the future,



What can I tell you about “the future,” dear imagined great-grandchildren? There is no “the future” as such: there are many possible futures, and I don’t know which future you will be alive in. Nobody knows: all we can do is make informed guesses. But we can safely say that, barring a comet striking the Earth, the conditions you’ll be facing in “the future” will result from the decisions your ancestors have made in the past — the past that is my own present tense.



Let’s hope you — and the human race — will be alive, in this “future” we must pretend to believe in. Let’s hope, therefore, that the decision-makers of the early 21st century made at least some of the right decisions. That they avoided acidifying and poisoning the oceans, thus allowing the marine algae to continue to manufacture the oxygen we need to breathe. And that they took steps to remove the plastic particles that are now so numerous in the water that they are affecting marine life, not to mention human fertility.



Let’s hope they deployed new sources of energy that did not result in a carbon-saturated atmosphere that drove our planet’s temperature past the point of no return.



Let’s hope they made it through the era of the droughts and floods of the early 21st century that decreased the world’s food supply and increased forced labour and sex trafficking, and mass migrations, as people competed for resources and took advantage of social chaos. Let’s hope also that decision-makers recognized the connection between environmental degradation and poverty. And that they acknowledged Indigenous peoples around the world as traditional keepers of the land, and assisted them in their ongoing efforts to protect vulnerable ecosystems.



Let’s hope that, worldwide, all peoples will have finally recognized women and girls as full human beings with great potential to contribute to economic development.



That’s a lot of hope. What are the chances of even one of these hopes being realized? Higher today than they were even 10 years ago, I’d say. But the challenges are also more severe. At this moment, we human beings are truly walking along the razor’s edge.



Suppose that all my hopes are realized, and that by the time you are reading this the human species will be within reach of a stable and prosperous future.



What then? No matter how different your technological and material culture is from that of 2017, you will still be pondering the questions human beings seem always to have pondered: What is my purpose? Why am I on the planet? What is a “good” life? What are my responsibilities to my fellow human beings?



Science can tell you what you are, in material terms. It can measure you, it can analyze your DNA and your biochemistry. But it can’t make ethical decisions for you. You must make those for yourself.



For my final hope, I hope you’ll be living at a time when such questions can still be meaningfully asked. That you’ll no longer be living in an era of fake news and “truthiness,” but in one in which facts and evidence are accepted. And I hope you’ll have among you enough brave and principled people to keep your society from succumbing either to totalitarian or mass mob rule. Perhaps you yourself will be one of these brave and principled people, in which case I wish you strength, luck and steadfast friends.



Dear imagined great-grandchildren of the future: soon you will no longer be thought experiments, but real people. Live well and prosper.



Margaret Atwood’s latest book, Angel Catbird Volume 2, was published in February.





