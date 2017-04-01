Dear Grandkids

That impulse to leave first tracks is what I wish for all of you.
Dear Hearts,
This story began when the first-born among you was old enough to find her way to the beach at the break of dawn. And now all but the youngest of you — my magnificent eight grandchildren or “dear hearts” as I like to call you — join in the same summertime tradition. You creep into my room at the cottage on Baie-des-Chaleurs in northern New Brunswick and nudge me awake, rub sleep out of your eyes and say, “Come on, Nanny. It’s time. Come quickly, quickly, Nanny. It’s dawn.” And the ritual begins.
We tiptoe out of the bedroom, hushing those who speak out loud — magic requires quiet, you see — whispering our way to the sliding door that opens onto the beach. Then, as if you have wings on your sweet shoulders, you fly across the deck, down the steps and onto the shore. Running into the beams of early light, leaping across rocks and shells like gazelles, the wind blowing your hair and the frothy waves splashing your pyjamas, you race to leave your footprints in the sand and let the world know you are ready, awake, watching and learning.
Some of you aren’t old enough yet to have left first tracks in the sand — maybe this summer. But that impulse to leave first tracks is what I wish for all of you: the curiosity to seek the unmarked place. The fun of finding your way with friends. The excitement and anticipation of new starts. The daring to leave your mark. And the enduring joy of tradition.
As you grow, my dear hearts, I watch the tracks you make not only at home, at school and on journeys away from the familiar, but also on the ski hill and at the gym, in the swimming pool and at the drawing board. But it is your thrill at leaving first tracks on the beach that has taught me the most about what I want for you.
At your little ages, between three years and nine years, you need to mind the lessons of first tracks: the freedom to run and the wisdom to check behind to see what mark you made. First tracks are honest harbingers — remember that. Be cautious around those who would make false tracks. Avoid those who would take shortcuts or wipe away your marks. Seek those who see the creativity in putting down tracks — call them inventors or adventurers or dreamers; they are all first trackers. Spare a thought for the ones whose tracks were here before yours.
And don’t forget the magic — the opportunities that come to you every day just as surely as dawn brings a wide-open beach with only seagulls and sandpipers and, if you’re lucky, a great blue heron waiting for you to leave first tracks in the sand.
Sally Armstrong’s most recent book, Uprising: A New Age Is Dawning for Every Mother’s Daughter, was published in 2014.
Illustration by Jeannie Phan
Follow your heart. Do what you love, whether it’s art, music, writing, fixing cars or carpentry.
My Dearest Ones,
I hope I don’t get too preachy here when I talk to you about what drives us to do what we do and what values should motivate us. Well, I guess it’s inevitable that I will sound kind of preachy, but you can ignore most of it or pick and choose what you think is useful in your lives. What sets people on their life course? It’s a question I’ve often asked myself as I watch you grow older.
Tamo, as the eldest of my grandchildren, your incredible athleticism in hockey, football and snowboarding seemed to be leading you to some kind of career in sports. I was so surprised and so proud when you morphed into a snowboard activist trying to entice young boarders to notice the world around them and how they were affected by it and how they could make it better. Because of your Chilean roots, you could snowboard in Canada during the winter and then continue snowboarding in Chile during our summer. As a result, you were exposed to issues of poverty in South America and to environmental concerns like the plight of sea turtles, and you have since gone on to become an environmental activist. I wonder where that will lead you in the coming years, but go for it!
We know about child prodigies who are found to have incredible talents at hockey or chess or piano. But how do they discover that talent? What encourages them to go on? The story of how Canadian hockey star Wayne Gretzky’s father, Walter, would make a rink every winter so Wayne could play hockey is legendary, but what drove Wayne as a young boy to commit so much to the sport? It had to be fun, of course, but come on — for hours and hours?
Journalists often ask what led me to become an environmentalist. I never thought of environmentalism as a career, and when young people ask me how they can “save the world,” I tell them not to worry about the world. The planet will do what it does with or without us. I tell them, “Follow your heart. Do what you love, whether it’s art, music, writing, fixing cars or carpentry.” Environmentalism is not a specialty or a discipline like medicine or teaching or law. It’s a way of seeing the world and recognizing that we are a part of the biosphere, dependent on nature — air, water, soil, photosynthesis, biodiversity — for our health and well-being, and we need everyone to see the world through that lens.
From my position now as an elder and your grandpa, I can say that I have learned a lot from my mistakes, failures and successes. The most important piece of advice I can offer is please do not shape your life around making money, acquiring power or becoming famous. These ends may be the consequence of working toward something that is important to you, but they should not be your goal. What do you believe in? What do you enjoy? That should guide you in life. If by chance you do achieve money, power or fame, they will not bring real joy, pride or satisfaction. And too often people who aspire to those goals will sacrifice friends, even family, trying to achieve them. But when they become rich, famous and powerful, what do they stand for? What are their values? These are the important questions.
David Suzuki’s latest book, Just Cool It! The Climate Crisis and What We Can Do, is co-authored by Ian Hanington and will be released this month. This letter is excerpted with permission from Letters to My Grandchildren by Suzuki, published in 2015 by Greystone Books with the support of the David Suzuki Foundation.
Illustration by Jeannie Phan
I often remember my mother telling me in Low German, ‘Son, be thankful.’
Dear Sylvia and Anna and Camilo and Rocio,
Throughout 2017, we will be celebrating the 150th anniversary of our country, Canada. And when I think of our homeland, my first thought is of you, my beloved grandchildren. We are a three-generation family of 10 people, but less than a century ago our various ancestors lived as far from each other as it is possible to be on Earth. One of your fathers was a political refugee from civil war in Chile; one of you was born into orphan poverty in China; both your grandmother’s father and your great-grandparents (my parents) fled Russia because of violent revolution and religious persecution. None of us had any choice about who our parents were, or when or where we were born; but now here we are, together, a close and loving family making plans for a summer wedding when an English-German-Romanian branch will be added to our family tree. How is this possible?
I often remember my mother telling me in Low German, the Mennonite language we spoke, “Jung, sie dankboa” (Boy/son, be thankful). For I was her youngest of seven children, born on our homestead in northern Saskatchewan, and all I knew of their escape from Russia were the many stories they told: stories of how they departed their Orenburg Mennonite village in November 1929 for Moscow, 1,500 kilometres away, in a desperate attempt to leave Russia; stories of the 16,000 refugees already there, all clamouring to get out; of the 11,000 people — including my father’s two brothers and their large families — forced to return to their villages or to prison labour camps; stories of how, suddenly, without explanation on Dec. 1, 3,800 Mennonites — including my parents and their five children — were allowed to leave by train for Germany. And the story of how my family was among the even smaller group of 1,344 persons accepted by Canada. On the CPR ship Metagama, steaming for Saint John, N.B., my brothers Dan, then 9, and Abe, then 12, sang German hymns for the sailors. Eighty years later, Dan tells me, “They gave us thick slices of bread with lots of strawberry jam. Did we ever enjoy that.”
On March 4, 1930, they arrived in Didsbury, Alta., the home of my mother’s aunt who sponsored them. I inherited the yellow German documents — torn and taped, covered with official stamps — that declared them “stateless,” along with their identity pictures. My mother, only 34, looks worn beyond 60.
My parents could never explain why they were seven of the few who “got out over Moscow” or why they were accepted as refugees by the best of all countries, Canada.
Luck? They didn’t believe in it. They had faith in God, in the goodness of God’s mercy, in prayer, in the daily evidence of miracle. And because of that, they were thankful to God every day of their lives.
My sweet grandchildren: through no effort of our own, we are blessed to live in a great nation of peace and human dignity. The Aboriginal people, here long before us, taught that they are the children of a good Creator who loves and cares for them. These were the teachings of Jesus as well, and all my life I personally have tried to live that understanding and that faith. And I believe that, if you are truly thankful, you will discover for yourselves, in your own lives, the meaning of these profound teachings.
May the Creator bless and keep you.
Rudy Wiebe’s latest book, Where the Truth Lies: Selected Essays, was published in 2016.