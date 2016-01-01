UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Photo Chef Joseph Shawana at his Toronto restaurant, Kūkŭm. Photo by Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Indigenous cuisine

One of Canada’s hottest food trends has been millennia in the making. In Toronto alone, three Indigenous restaurants opened their doors over the past year, putting the spotlight on First Nations cuisine and traditions.

By Kristy Woudstra

Society

October 2017

Cooking customs

Indigenous food traditions vary, but they all share three things: they’re local, seasonal and wild. “We were hunters, trappers and fishers, so I grew up eating a lot of wild game,” recalls Tina Ottereyes, who manages the Toronto eatery Tea-N-Bannock, open since 2012. Government food regulations make serving wild meat impossible, but that hasn’t stopped Indigenous restaurateurs from presenting their traditional cuisine. Chef Joseph Shawana spent two months sourcing farmed elk with just the right texture and flavour for his Toronto fine-dining restaurant Kūkŭm, which means “grandmother” in Cree.

A vital mission

When Europeans arrived and forced First Nations people onto reserves, limited their hunting and fishing, and then attempted a cultural genocide through residential schools, Indigenous language and culture — including food traditions — could have been lost. That’s why it’s important to make this cuisine available to a wider audience, especially now. “I feel there’s been a big cultural shift this past year based on the 150th [anniversary] of Canada, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and all the positive media attention that we’re finally getting,” says Shawana of the sudden influx of Indigenous restaurants. Ottereyes, who hails from the Wemindji Cree community in northern Quebec, is proud of her cultural heritage. “I’m honoured that I can share what I’ve grown up with,” she says.

Next steps

Kūkŭm opened in Toronto in June, following NishDish and PowWow Cafe. At first, Shawana worried about whether he would be able to pay the rent and his employees. But thanks to a steady stream of customers, he is now making plans to open restaurants across the country, which will reflect each spot’s local Indigenous fare. “We didn’t realize the impact we [would have] on our community,” says Shawana, who is Odawa and grew up on Manitoulin Island. “We’re laying the foundation for future Aboriginal entrepreneurs to start their careers and follow their dreams.” 



Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!
Promotional Image

Editorials

David Wilson%

Observations

by David Wilson

If statues could talk

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Stolen Mother

by Observer Staff

The daughter and adoptive mother of one of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women share their story

Promotional Image

Society

July 2017

From far and wide

by Various Writers

Meet 11 immigrants who are putting down new roots

World

June 2017

A suitcase for Cuba

by Christopher Levan

You’ll find more than giveaway toiletries and hand-me-downs in the writer's luggage. Each carefully chosen gift offers a glimpse into the lives of Cubans today.

Justice

June 2017

Undocumented

by Kristy Woudstra

Up to half a million people are living in Canada without official status. The ‘sanctuary city’ movement is growing, but the fear of deportation persists.

World

June 2017

Resisting genocide

by Sally Armstrong

In August 2014, ISIS attacked Iraq’s Yazidis, slaughtering thousands and forcing women and girls into sexual slavery. Today, the survivors are fighting for their ancient way of life.

Society

April 2017

Dear Grandkids

by Various Writers

Six acclaimed Canadian authors write letters from the heart

Society

March 2017

Called to resist

by Paul Wilson

Liberal Christians in the United States test their faith against a demagogue

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: David Wilson
  • Managing Editor: Jocelyn Bell
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.