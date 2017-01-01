Every Canadian needs to read Senator Murray Sinclair's response to Boushie verdict

Hundreds of Canadians held vigils and rallies this weekend following the acquittal of George Stanley for the death of 22-year-old Colten Boushie
. Stanley shot and killed Boushie, who was Indigenous, following an altercation on his farm in August of 2016.
The jury announced the verdict on Friday evening in Battleford, Sask., and the hashtag #JusticForColten immediately gained momentum on Twitter. Many people were concerned systemic racism had a role in the decision
, pointing out the jury didn't include a single Indigenous person.
"In this day and age, when someone can get away with killing somebody, when someone can get away with saying, 'I accidentally walked to the storage shed, I accidentally grabbed a gun out of the storage box and I accidentally walked back to the car and then I accidentally raised my arm in level with the late Colten Boushie's head, then my finger accidentally pushed the trigger' – what a bunch of garbage," said Bobby Cameron, the chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, at a press conference
following the decision.
While many people eloquently expressed their anger, hurt and frustration on social media over the weekend, one of the most poignant statements
came from Senator Murray Sinclair, a retired judge who chaired Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
