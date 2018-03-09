UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Canadian Morgan Wienberg of Little Footprints Big Steps in Haiti.

Humanitarian in Haiti discusses her work and Trump's recent remarks

After her high school graduation in 2010, Morgan Wienberg decided to go to Haiti to help after the earthquake. She has never left.

By Jackie Gillard

Society

March 2018

Unlike many young adults who anticipate the fun of college or university, Morgan Wienberg decided to spend 10 weeks in Haiti following her high school graduation. The Whitehorse teen planned to help with humanitarian aid after the 2010 earthquake nearly demolished the country. She never left.

Now 25, Wienberg pursues her passion with Little Footprints Big Steps, a non-profit, child-protection organization she co-founded. She has even received the Governor General's Meritorious Service Cross for her work.

The UC Observer recently spoke with Wienberg about her organization – and the U.S. President’s recent remarks about the country she loves.

Q What motivated you to go to Haiti in 2010 and why did you stay? 

A When I saw the media reporting the earthquake's devastation, I wanted to connect with the victims instead of sending money. I had long been a volunteer in the Yukon for various organizations, like the Humane Society and the Anti-Poverty Coalition. When I arrived in Haiti and began working in an orphanage, I witnessed some of the worst conditions I'd even seen. I realized I couldn't go home and pretend I hadn't seen what I had. I felt drawn to help children living in harsh circumstances.

Q What are the goals of "Little Footprints Big Steps"?

A Our primary goal in Haiti is family reunification and the prevention of child abandonment or relinquishment. Many parents, especially in rural areas outside of major cities, are misled to believe that surrendering their children to private orphanages will give them better food, shelter, clothing and education. Unfortunately, money donated to some orphanages doesn't always go to caring for children living in them. We are working towards building local community support systems and financially supporting these social services over private orphanages, so that families can stay together or be reunified with sustainability.

Q What are some of the biggest challenges you've faced?

A Sadly, Mother Nature doesn't give Haiti a break from natural disasters. Funding of our work is also an ongoing challenge. We have some great non-profit partners, but we receive no financial support from any governments. In the province I live and work, there are only seven social workers responsible for monitoring and closing bad orphanages, or supporting children and their families through abuse, slavery, abandonment and neglect.

Another obstacle is changing the global and Haitian mentality to understand how badly children need to grow up in their own families. The absence of the right to protection, identity and family damages children as much as lack of food, water and shelter. When kids turn 18, they must leave orphanages and are left on their own to transition into an independent life with no support systems. Some are put out with nothing at all, not even enough money to get back to their families.

Q What is one of the hardest things you've experienced in Haiti? 

A [Editor’s note: Trigger warning for graphic description of childhood sexual assault.] One of my hardest days came when an eight-year-old girl had been raped and needed to be taken to our safe house. She was so frail and tiny. She looked more like a five-year-old. 

I had to pause in the corridor where nobody could see me and take a moment. I remember thinking, "How could something like that happen?" This girl had been a house slave. She wouldn't speak. This little child was being abused, not properly fed and not allowed to attend school.

When she was later brought back home, her mother had no idea of the abuse her daughter had endured. She had agreed for her daughter to leave home with "recruiters" who had tricked her into thinking her child would be better cared for and could attend school in exchange for housework, an arrangement known in Haiti as restavek (Creole for "stay with"). This affects tens if not hundreds of thousands of children in Haiti. 

Q Is there an element of spiritual faith involved in what you do?

A I was raised Christian, but not religious. I went through a period of atheism as a teen. I struggled my first year in Haiti with the strong Christian faith there being abused. Fake pastors started orphanages to make money and some orphanage owners used God and religion to control kids with threats like: "God doesn't love children who don't work hard." I've seen Haitian people find strength from their faith, so I now believe in God and also feel that strength. Some things I've seen happen can't be explained any other way. I go to church to enjoy the strong sense of community and because I feel more positive and hopeful afterward. 

Q Do you believe in miracles?

A Definitely. I think having hope, being positive and not giving up are a big part of miracles. My favourite story is of a 12-year-old boy living on the streets for three years after his mom died. He had a facial tumour and had never been to school. Everyone thought he was mentally ill because he only made animalistic noises and gestures without fully speaking. He came into our safe house but had no trust for anyone. He went to school and eventually became the top student in his class. He is now a young man who has endured two five-month trips to Miami to have his facial tumour removed. He attends class in the mornings and works afternoons at a mechanical apprenticeship, sharing his earnings with his father. Nobody believed this boy would survive, let alone accomplish what he has. These are the miracles I see in my work. 

Q What are your thoughts on Trump's disparaging remarks about Haiti? 

A At first, I just passed it off as more of his crap not to be taken seriously, then I felt bothered. I didn't want Haitians impacted in their view of their country. I'm happy to see Haitians responding with pride. They've been defending Haiti's beauty, which isn't often in the media. Haiti has incredible culture, geography, artwork, natural resources and beautiful beaches. Anderson Cooper was right: Trump should know about the resiliency of Haiti's people. They've been through so much and keep picking themselves up again and again. I have a tattoo of some Creole words, which in English translate to: "Haiti has strength."

Interview edited and condensed for clarity.

Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Justice

The biggest threat to women in South Africa is their partners

by Kristy Woudstra

An investigation of why one woman is murdered every eight hours by her husband or boyfriend in this African country — and how advocates are trying to stop it.

Promotional Image

Editorials

Jocelyn Bell%

Observations: My last conversation with Nanny

by Jocelyn Bell

Editor Jocelyn Bell reflects on the power of our final words with loved ones.

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Playing by Heart

by Observer Staff

Kara Shaw was born prematurely, became almost totally blind and was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. The 28-year-old also has a unique musical ability, serving as a United Church music director, and performing piano on local and national stages.

Promotional Image

Ethics

March 2018

Egerton Ryerson: The legacy of a tarnished hero

by Mike Milne

He founded public education in Ontario — and this very magazine — while also promoting residential schools. How should we judge Ryerson today? Some students want his name and image gone.

Faith

March 2018

Church organist has been leading worship for 86 years

by Wendy Lowden

And Louise Pelley is still going strong at 98 years old.

Society

February 2018

Pro-choice advocates still at risk despite Ontario’s new abortion law

by Jackie Gillard

Threatening messages spray-painted on their doors and lawns won’t stop those advocating for reproductive rights. If anything, they feel even more determined to help protect those seeking an abortion.

Justice

March 2018

The biggest threat to women in South Africa is their partners

by Kristy Woudstra

An investigation of why one woman is murdered every eight hours by her husband or boyfriend in this African country — and how advocates are trying to stop it.

Society

March 2016

The fighter

by Richard Wright

When he was 13 years old, Willie Blackwater stood up to his abuser at a B.C. Indian residential school. His defiance would eventually help change the course of Canadian history.

Society

March 2018

14 writers share their moving final conversations with loved ones

by Various Writers

These stories will make you laugh, cry and rage. Maybe they’ll spark a fond memory. Or perhaps they’ll prompt you to consider the things you need to say now, before it’s too late.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.