Many faces, one humanity

New Guinea
Among the Huli of the Tari Valley, becoming a man means joining a fraternity of tribal brothers, all warriors believed to be descendants of a single male ancestor. Boys enter seclusion for three years, forbidden to have any contact with women. They sleep on headrests that prevent their hair from being flattened or tangled. After 18 months, the entire coif is cut close to the scalp and reformed into a tight headpiece festooned with parrot feathers and the iridescent-blue breastplate of the bird of paradise. The yellow and red face paints are derived from clay and ochre, both believed by the Huli to be sacred.
Photo by Wade Davis
Colombia
Young lovers at sunset on a bridge over the Río Magdalena, with Barrancabermeja, the country’s oil capital, behind them. For many years, the Magdalena carried the bodies of victims of the decades-long civil conflict, often with vultures perched on their backs. Today, the river, which has always defined the nation, carries the hope that new generations of Colombians will be born into a nation at peace.
Photo by Wade Davis
India
A woman gathers forage for her goats on the bank of the Yamuna River. Behind her is the Taj Mahal, the white marble mausoleum built between 1631 and 1648 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a memorial to his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal.
Photo by Wade Davis
Polynesia
Traditional Polynesian navigation was based on dead reckoning: they only knew where they were by remembering precisely how they got there. Thus over the course of a long ocean voyage, the wayfinder, or navigator, without benefit of the written word, had to remember every shift of wind, speed and current, every sign of the stars, moon and sun. It was the difficulty of dead reckoning that led most European sailors to hug the shores of continents, until the British solved the problem of longitude with the invention of the chronometer. Yet 10 centuries before Christ, the ancestors of the Polynesians sailed east into the rising sun and in only 80 generations settled virtually every island group of the Pacific.
Photo by Wade Davis
Canada
An Inuk hunter from Igloolik camps a hundred miles out on the sea ice on a day that would see temperatures fall to -65 C. On the horizon, islands, ice and sky meld one into the other, and the black sea is a distant mirage. But the Inuit seldom lose their way. In driving snowstorms, they watch for patterns in the ice, small ridges of hard snow that are formed by the prevailing winds and reveal where they are. They study a map of the land reflected on the underside of low clouds. This hunter was out all night. He returned in the morning trailing the carcass of a polar bear on his sled.