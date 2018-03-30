My transcendent Easter experience singing along to Jesus Christ Super Star

In what can only be described as chaos, 250 gather in Toronto with the intention to sing. It always begins with chatter amongst the folks who have come to know one another over the years meeting every Tuesday and/or Wednesday evenings in the back of a tavern, to a new person introducing themselves. The chatter is continued by Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman, endearingly known as Dabu, who lead Choir! Choir! Choir!

Nobu once told us he had been exercising and his arms were so sore he could barely conduct. Daveed talks incessantly about his loving wife and the fact that he is Jewish. They natter intimately, which leaves us in a place that feels both awkward and yet comfortable because their humanity is just so ‘out there’ that we, with our own foibles, are made welcome to sing just as we are.

Nearly every week, they choose relevant songs for our context; marking the death of renowned singer/songwriters such as Cohen, Prince and Downie. More recently, in light of "March for Our Lives," they poignantly chose "Talkin’ About a Revolution" by Tracy Chapman.

It was into this Easter time that they invited us to sing two pieces from Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s "Jesus Christ Superstar" with two phenomenal singers: Erik Grönwell, and from the theatrical production of "Hamilton," Brandon Victor Dixon. We sang backup and harmonies for "Superstar" and "Simon Zealotes."

Singing the lyrics of songs that profoundly matter to me, not knowing if they mattered to the people beside me, was a bit unsettling. I felt hidden in the crowd, wondering if anyone else was feeling the seemingly perpetual relevance of the words.

Singing of empire in a time of diminishing democracy and increasing authoritarian ideologies gives visceral meaning on our Good Friday. However, remembering the resurrection relieved my tightened chest and replaced it with goosebumps. Being an Easter people is about a hope so deep how can we keep from singing "Hallelujah"?

Christina Paradela is a United Church minister in the Hamilton area.