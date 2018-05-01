UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
iStock.com/LordRunar

How a church-goer with schizophrenia gave this minister an unexpected gift

By Sue Campbell

Columns

May 2018


She didn’t look at me when she got up out of her pew in the back row of the church. But she walked deliberately down the aisle, clutching together the sides of her unzipped winter jacket with a clenched fist.

Chris* wore her coat every Sunday, even when the church was warm. Its bulk seemed to add a layer of protection — not against the cold, but the hurt. In a world filled with prejudice toward people with schizophrenia, her blue jacket ensconced her in a cocoon, safe from the sting of pointed comments about her occasionally odd behaviour.

Residents from Oliver House have been coming to worship at Knox United in Caledon Village, Ont., for years. Oliver House is the largest group home in the province for people who live with psychiatric disorders. Fifty-two people reside in an old farmhouse on a country road three kilometres from the church.

Each Sunday, a driver with Caledon Community Services picks up anywhere from six to 12 people who have asked to be taken to worship. The regulars include a man who faithfully prays for his parents each week and is part of the team that takes up our offering; another who talks a mile a minute and gives generously to our Mission & Service box from his small disability stipend; and a woman whose joy infects everyone around her.

And then there is Chris. Petite, anxious and withdrawn, she kept to herself most Sundays. Often she’d settle herself in the last pew and, Cheetos bag in hand, munch her way through the service until the passing of the peace. It took some weeks before she’d offer her orange-stained fingers for a handshake. More weeks still before she’d offer a shy smile.

This day, however, was different. I was three-quarters of the way through my sermon when Chris made her way down the aisle to the pulpit. She said not a word but stretched out her hand and offered me a bottle of nail polish. I stopped my sermon, stepped away from the pulpit, received her gift and thanked her. But Chris didn’t return to her seat. I waited, wondering if her gift was a more fitting end to my sermon than what I had prepared. 

Then Chris looked up at me with tears streaming down her face. “I want you to pray,” she said. “Pray for my uncle. He’s sick.” In that moment, I felt the grace of God. This timid woman had been transformed by the love of an accepting and welcoming congregation. That day she offered not only the gift of nail polish, but also the gift of her trust.

And in the process, we were transformed, too. Week after week, I was humbled by the gifts offered by our friends from Oliver House. I was humbled by the way they led us in prayer. Now other members of the congregation have the courage to offer their prayers aloud too, schooled by the honesty and conviction of those who have spoken ahead of them. Mutual sharing. Mutual exchange of gifts. Grace abundant.

Weeks later, when Chris stood up to pass the peace, she left her jacket in the pew.

This story first appeared in The Observer's May 2018 edition with the title "The gift of trust."


Rev. Sue Campbell served Knox United in Caledon Village for over seven years. She lives in Guelph, Ont.



Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Interviews

Photo by Cathryn Atkinson

Grassroots environmentalist says climate change remains a ‘people problem’

by Sarah Shanley Hope

In this interview, Solutions Project Executive Editor Sarah Shanley Hope talks about community connection — and a clean-energy future

Promotional Image

Editorials

Jocelyn Bell%

Observations: It’s a long road toward full equality for women

by Jocelyn Bell

'It’s a wonder that we continue to see male ministers as normative and attach shame to female ministers’ biology and sexuality.'

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Playing by Heart

by Observer Staff

United Church music director Kara Shaw was born prematurely, became almost totally blind and was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Today, the 28-year-old showcases her unique musical ability, performing piano on local and national stages.

Promotional Image

Justice

May 2018

Courts tell residential school survivors they didn't go to a residential school

by Josiah Neufeld

During the 1960s and 1970s, more than 1,000 Indigenous children were sent to a United Church-run residence in Teulon, Man. Many were abused but have yet to be heard.

Faith

May 2018

Toronto church builds interfaith friendship

by Vivien Fellegi

Faith

May 2018

Church retreat helps first responders with PTSD

by Joe Martelle

Columns

April 2018

Humboldt: Brody Hinz's life taught us important lessons

by Deanna Robertson

Columns

April 2018

Christians need to take risks and ‘be the church’

by Shawn Ankenmann

Features

April 2018

4 natural alternatives to plastics

by Susan Nerberg

Can we phase out petrochemicals when it comes to making plastic? These researchers think so.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.