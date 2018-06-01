UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Photo: Pixabay.com

What I learned while caring for the dying

There is an idea in Celtic Christianity called “thin place,” when the membrane between this world and whatever lies beyond is an almost transparent veil.

By Colleen Friesen

Columns

June 2018

I was 28 years old when my mother was diagnosed with cancer and given two months to live. Leading up to those final days, I spent many hours sitting beside her bed, my usual busyness suspended by something much larger than anything that could be contained in a calendar.

I felt honoured to be able to care for her, smoothing her brow like she’d stroked mine when I’d been a feverish child, washing her body as if it was her turn to be my infant. We existed in a strange space between this world and the next. My beginning enmeshed with her ending, the start and the finish no longer distinguishable.

Time froze with each long silence between her breaths. Each jagged pant seemed to be her last. And then, one of those times, it was. The shift was palpable. My 63-year-old mother — her spirit, her soul, her essence, whatever it was — had gone. Her body hadn’t changed, but in that one precise instant, life left.

There is an idea in Celtic Christianity called “thin place,” when the membrane between this world and whatever lies beyond is an almost transparent veil. Years later, when my 88-year-old father hung in that thin place, I was again suspended in a slowed-down version of life. As Dad curled into himself on his deathbed, it felt like a strange reversal of birth, a completing of the circle.

But it was only when Kathleen O’Hara, my longest and closest friend, died of brain cancer at the age of 53, that I felt my truest awareness of time and its importance. I met Kathleen when I was 11 and she was 10. Our lives quickly became as entwined as the beaded rings we used to make together.

As we got older, we were always in touch, whether she lived in Toronto or Rome. We’d hoped to keep travelling together, but life happened and took us in many directions. Later, we’d say. When this is accomplished or that happens — then we would plan a big trip together. We never did.

There is no more talk of the future when someone is terminal. Nothing can be planned beyond the immediate. There is only the absolute present. The sipping of tea. Touching of hands. Learning to look at each other and really see. Every moment has the weight of ritual, something to be honoured and noted. The rhythm of the dying narrows life to the essential.

During those last days with Kathleen, I mourned for my friend but also for the opportunities lost, those moments when we’d chosen our busyness over the chance to get together. There is no question that grief tears us apart, but because of that, it sometimes allows us to discover the beauty of what was previously unseen. Death can be life’s teacher, a dark reminder that each day is a beautiful offering and our complete presence is the truest gift we can ever give.

This story first appeared in The Observer's June 2018 edition with the title "Life lessons from death."

Colleen Friesen is a writer in Sechelt, B.C.


Photos: Courtesy of the writers

Society

March 2018

14 writers share their moving final conversations with loved ones

These stories will make you laugh, cry and rage. Maybe they’ll spark a fond memory. Or perhaps they’ll prompt you to consider the things you need to say now, before it’s too late.

by Various Writers

Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Environment

Song leader, police and gate blockers in front of the Kinder Morgan gates. Photo by Kimiko Karpoff

A Kinder Morgan protest in photos and song

by Kimiko Karpoff

A faith leader reflects on protesting the pipeline with the Water Protectors from the Tsleil-Waututh nation.

Promotional Image

Editorials

The United Church Observer's editor and publisher, Jocelyn Bell. Photo: Lindsay Palmer

Observations: #MeToo

by Jocelyn Bell

Our hope is that by giving voice to these #MeToo stories, a new conversation about sexual misconduct can begin.

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Playing by Heart

by Observer Staff

United Church music director Kara Shaw was born prematurely, became almost totally blind and was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Today, the 28-year-old showcases her unique musical ability, performing piano on local and national stages.

Promotional Image

Society

June 2018

Why some women of colour are hesitant to say #MeToo

by Jacky Habib

Three women share their stories in the hope of creating safe spaces they never had.

Environment

May 2018

A Kinder Morgan protest in photos and song

by Kimiko Karpoff

On April 28, 2018, faith leaders from many traditions, including the United Church, stood in solidarity with Water Protectors from the Tsleil-Waututh nation to protest the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion in Burnaby, B.C.. Kimiko Karpoff captured the day in pictures.

Faith

June 2018

After 93 years, this will be the United Church's last General Council meeting

by Mike Milne

When the United Church meets in July, top priorities will be a streamlined governance structure and Indigenous ministries.

Justice

June 2018

#MeToo in the United Church

by Trisha Elliott

9 women share their stories of harassment and sexual assault in the United Church.

Columns

May 2018

On grief and the healing power of gardening

by Paul Fraumeni

A writer reflects on how growing tomatoes is helping him find peace while dealing with the loss of loved ones, including his son.

Editorials

June 2018

Observations: #MeToo

by Jocelyn Bell

Our hope is that by giving voice to these #MeToo stories, a new conversation about sexual misconduct can begin.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.