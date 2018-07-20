20-year-old sex-ed curriculum will not help our kids today

With the Ontario education minister’s recent decision to scrap the three-year-old revised sexual education curriculum, as of September, children will be learning from a curriculum that’s 20 years old.

Think about what was happening in 1998. The less than 50 per cent of adults who even used the internet regularly still accessed it via dial-up. Cell phones were purely utilitarian, had no cameras, and were things adults bought and used. That was the world we lived in when Ontario’s sex-ed curriculum was last updated.

But you can rejoice, social conservatives! Your babies will no longer be exposed to the morally corrupt teachings that made them think about abhorrent iterations of sexual intercourse before you were ready to teach them yourselves. Except that they will be exposed. And you’re kidding yourself if you think otherwise.

Those of us who were teens in the ‘80s and ‘90s are getting wake-up calls as we raise our children now. Things we didn’t learn about until adulthood are the exact things our children can quickly search for on Google, or accidentally stumble upon while on Instagram or Snapchat. You may think you know what your kids are doing online, but the reality is that we can’t control it all.

That’s why the sex-ed curriculum that was just trashed by the newly elected PCs was so vital.