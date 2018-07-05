UC Observer logo
A case for the secular Sabbath

Advocates explain the benefits of unplugging and unwinding one day per week.

By Anne Bokma

Columns

July 2018

Some keep the Sabbath going to Church — I keep it, staying at Home,” Emily Dickinson wrote more than 150 years ago. Back in the famously reclusive poet’s day, virtually everyone observed the seventh day by going to church. Today, only 13 percent of Canadians attend weekly religious services. While most people don’t believe a Sabbath is divinely mandated, there’s a growing movement taking a second look at the fourth commandment by trying to carve out an official day of rest.

Perpetual digital connection, Sunday shopping and a go-go mentality that views unproductive time with suspicion have conspired to rob us of what the Romantic poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge described as “fifty-two springs in each year.” In an attempt to fix that, Reboot, a Jewish non-profit based in New York, eight years ago launched its Sabbath Manifesto, a secular adaptation of the ritual of Shabbat (from the Hebrew “to cease”), to encourage people to unwind and reflect once a week.

The manifesto includes 10 directives: avoid technology, connect with loved ones, nurture your health, get outside, avoid commerce, light candles, drink wine, eat bread, find silence and give back. One of the group’s initiatives is the National Day of Unplugging, held every March. This past year, more than 60,000 participants signed up for 900 events.

Reboot spokesperson Tanya Schevitz says having a prescribed time of rest allows people to take a break from their accelerated lives so they can engage in non-productive but pleasurable activities such as reading, walking, napping and spending time with friends and family. “These are the simple things in life that people enjoy but have gotten away from because they are so consumed with their technology.” She and her husband and two sons, nine and 15, try to make Saturday screen-free. They’ll have a pancake breakfast together, followed by a hike or board game. “This has allowed me to connect with my family in a much deeper way,” she says.

Artists’ collective Secular Sabbath has hosted five-hour events, during which people can simply lie down and rest while listening to ambient music, in several major U.S. cities. All you need to bring is a blanket. And in a plea to curtail weekend work, culture critic Judith Shulevitz, author of The Sabbath World, has suggested creating policies that would give employees the right to refuse non-standard hours. “The Sabbath, the one day in seven dedicated to rest by divine command, has become the holiday Americans are most likely never to take,” she writes. Similarly, Pico Iyer, author of the bestselling The Art of Stillness, advocates for a secular Sabbath, but admits it’s one of the hardest things he’s had to do: “I’d much rather give up meat or wine or sex than the ability to check my emails or get on with my work when I want to.”

Monica Bennett, a 58-year-old health promoter in Hamilton, and her husband, Bill Johnston, a 70-year-old retired newspaper editor, decided earlier this year to institute a Sabbath practice. Monica now spends Sundays reading and cooking and rarely turns on the computer. Bill, who is involved in numerous volunteer activities and describes himself as a person “who likes to get things done,” has made a pledge to shut off his computer at 5 p.m. on Sundays. “It’s an attempt to set aside a special time to pause in our week,” he says, noting that Monica has been urging him to move his computer-free time up to 3 p.m. So far, he’s resisting.

Best self-care tips for caregivers

Counsellors, teachers and ministers share what it looks like for them.

by Kate Spencer

Author's photo
Anne Bokma is a Hamilton-based journalist. Her column, "Spiritual But Secular," appears monthly in The Observer.
