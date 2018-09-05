The healing power of a good cry

For decades, the only times I saw my father cry were when my two grandfathers died, and his tears ended almost as quickly as they had started. He viewed crying as a sign of weakness.

Then, at age 80, he had a small stroke and began a slow descent into dementia. In those years, his tears came more often: when he was touched by something someone said, when he sang familiar hymns or recited Psalms, and when he felt he was becoming a burden.

One of the most touching moments happened over lunch. My mother mentioned that my father had sometimes been hard on us kids. Through tears, he said, “I wish I had shown more of the love I felt for you back then.” My eyes filled at the recognition that not only did he love me, but he was also following some perceived code of childrearing that had not served either him or us. This was a grief that he carried, and until then, without realizing it, so did I.

Years ago, I read that we need to cry at least once every two weeks to stay healthy. When I share this wisdom in my workshops or classes about grief, people laugh — they think it is a joke. When I was a hospital chaplain, I spent many hours with people who had good reason to cry: either they or someone they loved was seriously ill. I noticed that everybody who did cry in my presence apologized. Sadly, patients and their families often feel they can’t even cry in front of each other, preventing them from being more real and honest together when this connection is most needed.