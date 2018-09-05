UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Photo credit: Pixabay

The healing power of a good cry

'Have you ever met an infant or a young child who does not cry? It is a normal, natural, pre-verbal response to discomfort, pain, sadness and anger. As we get older, we’re taught to mask our true feelings.'

By Anne Simmonds

Columns

September 2018

For decades, the only times I saw my father cry were when my two grandfathers died, and his tears ended almost as quickly as they had started. He viewed crying as a sign of weakness.

Then, at age 80, he had a small stroke and began a slow descent into dementia. In those years, his tears came more often: when he was touched by something someone said, when he sang familiar hymns or recited Psalms, and when he felt he was becoming a burden.

One of the most touching moments happened over lunch. My mother mentioned that my father had sometimes been hard on us kids. Through tears, he said, “I wish I had shown more of the love I felt for you back then.” My eyes filled at the recognition that not only did he love me, but he was also following some perceived code of childrearing that had not served either him or us. This was a grief that he carried, and until then, without realizing it, so did I.

Years ago, I read that we need to cry at least once every two weeks to stay healthy. When I share this wisdom in my workshops or classes about grief, people laugh — they think it is a joke. When I was a hospital chaplain, I spent many hours with people who had good reason to cry: either they or someone they loved was seriously ill. I noticed that everybody who did cry in my presence apologized. Sadly, patients and their families often feel they can’t even cry in front of each other, preventing them from being more real and honest together when this connection is most needed.

The author is baptized at Central United in Calgary. (Photo courtesy of Al Coe)

Faith

July 2018

Why I got baptized in a United Church at the age of 42

"I told myself that I didn’t need to go to church to believe in God. I found peace and the Holy Spirit in the things that surrounded me. But still, there was a nagging sense of something missing."

by Jacqueline Mercer-Livesey

Have you ever met an infant or a young child who does not cry? It is a normal, natural, pre-verbal response to discomfort, pain, sadness and anger. As we get older, we’re taught to mask our true feelings. This conditioning starts very early. A five-year-old recently said to me, “I’m a tough girl, and tough girls never cry!”

I began to change my mind about tears in 1978. I had an ectopic pregnancy that resulted in emergency surgery. I wrote to my spiritual mentor that I was crying a lot, as if this were a problem. “Don’t be embarrassed,” he responded. “Comfort is experienced where we stay on in utter helplessness, in pain and tears. In the midst of them, we begin to experience how closely related suffering and joy are.”

We need to relearn how to grieve. Giving ourselves permission to feel our feelings is a spiritual practice that has the potential to sustain us through difficult times. When we stay long enough with pain, we allow for what author Jan Hatanaka calls an “epiphany of despair.” We emerge in a different, sometimes even better, place. The spiritual term is “resurrection” or more simply “new life” — new energy, new resolve and new purpose can surface.

On the day of my father’s funeral, I promised myself that I was going to be fully present and not hold back my tears. My father loved church hymns, and we sang five that morning. I blubbered through them all. Following the service, I felt a euphoric, deep joy, as if I had been through a dark tunnel and come out the other side.


Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Columns

Rev. Don Collett had a hand in writing the document that paved the way for the open ordination of LGBT folks in the United Church of Canada. (Credit: Bayne Stanley)

For me, the landmark United Church vote on sexual orientation came at a high personal cost

by Don Collett

"Justice was served at General Council. Yes. And harm was also done," says Rev. Don Collett.

Promotional Image

Observations

Editor/publisher of The Observer, Jocelyn Bell.

Do we need to apologize for 1988?

by Jocelyn Bell

The groundbreaking United Church vote has transformed the denomination in the years since, but there's still work left to do.

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Society

August 2018

New Edmonton camp allows transgender kids to just be themselves

by Alison Brooks-Starks

Camp Dragonfly is a break from public life from trans children, says the organizer, where their 'existence is constantly under question.'

Columns

August 2018

Trinity Western’s community covenant move has to be followed by meaningful change

by Jenna Tenn-Yuk

A queer Christian shares what she wants to see happen after the school made its controversial pledge optional for students.

Columns

August 2018

Hey, United Church — we could have talked about my disability

by Colin Phillips

A moderator nominee says the majority of commissioners at General Council weren't comfortable enough to truly engage him.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Digital Content Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Editorial Intern: Mugoli Samba
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.