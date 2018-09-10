UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
(Photo: Matthew Oliver VanDiepen)

I learned to reconcile my Indigenous identity with my Christianity

"I have met Jesus in the smoke of burning sage, the darkness and warmth of the sweat lodge, and the powwow drum, the heartbeat of Mother Earth."

By Zach Running Coyote

Columns

September 2018

What happens when you throw a whitewashed young Native man on a Greyhound bus with a Native grandmother, throw in a flesh-eating monster from Cree mythology, folk music, and tongue-in-cheek comedy and call it theatre?

You probably didn’t say "the gospel," but the gospel is precisely what I hope to perpetuate with my upcoming one-act play, "Kohkum & Me," in which tell the story I just described. Tommy (played by me) is a 20-something adopted kid who has no idea where he comes from, so he hops a bus to Vancouver to find his birth mom and prove once and for all who he is. He is stuck next to Kohkum (Cree for grandmother, also played by me), an old woman who drinks, smokes and spins crazy stories from Cree mythology. And she might just be Jesus, showing up in all the ways Tommy could never predict and doesn’t want to face.

I was adopted at six months old and raised by a white family with a pastor for a dad, and I knew nothing of what it meant to be Indigenous. I didn’t know how to relate to the person I saw in the mirror and became disconnected from my body. When I was sexually abused in my teens, my lack of identity combined with the trauma made me feel completely lost.

Then I discovered theatre and met Native women with years of traditional knowledge. My friend Helen, a Cree elder and residential school survivor who has a vibrant relationship with Jesus, showed me that who I am as an Indigenous person can be reconciled with the faith I grew up with. I have met Jesus in the smoke of burning sage, the darkness and warmth of the sweat lodge, and the powwow drum, the heartbeat of Mother Earth.

I’m building a theatre collective called The Rest of Us Theatre Co., a company dedicated to telling the gospel story by connecting to and honouring Mother Earth, all creation and Creator. Our first play, "Kohkum & Me," will premiere at the Motel Theatre in Calgary next June.

My acting, writing and whole person have been decolonized and transformed, and in the play, I wanted to share that with others and show that Jesus is not limited to a white, colonized idea. Jesus rescued me from deep pain, fear and adversity and my Indigenous identity is where he met me.  

Zach Running Coyote is an actor who lives in Alberta. (Credit: Zach RunningCoyote/Facebook)

Columns

June 2018

I hate you, Canada, for teaching people to treat me like this under your name

A Cree actor says he blames our country for the racist comments recently directed at him in a McDonald's restaurant.

by Zach Running Coyote


Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Columns

Rev. Don Collett had a hand in writing the document that paved the way for the open ordination of LGBT folks in the United Church of Canada. (Credit: Bayne Stanley)

For me, the landmark United Church vote on sexual orientation came at a high personal cost

by Don Collett

"Justice was served at General Council. Yes. And harm was also done," says Rev. Don Collett.

Promotional Image

Observations

Editor/publisher of The Observer, Jocelyn Bell.

Should we apologize for the hurt surrounding the 1988 decision?

by Jocelyn Bell

The groundbreaking United Church vote on gay and lesbian ministers has transformed the denomination in the years since, but there's still work left to do.

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Society

September 2018

11 Ontarians share their opioid stories in this powerful project

by Mugoli Samba

The Opioid Chapters hopes to add nuance to the public discussion on opioids.

Society

September 2018

Do we face a future without Down syndrome?

by Kevin Spurgaitis

Advances in prenatal testing mean parents can detect the chromosomal difference earlier. What does this mean for the future of Down Syndrome?

Faith

September 2018

I send my kids to Catholic school, but I'm not Catholic

by Pieta Woolley

A lifelong United Church member explains why she's embracing lessons in reading, writing and rosaries.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Digital Content Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Editorial Intern: Mugoli Samba
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.