UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
(Credit: iStock.com/Stills)

Was Jesus the first reiki master?

Some United churches are mixing this traditional Japanese technique into their ministries.

By Anne Bokma

Columns

September 2018

When Kathleen Gurbin’s husband, Brent, was dying of lung cancer 20 years ago at the age of 57, she was desperate to do anything to help ease his pain. That included trying reiki. The traditional Japanese technique purports to bring healing through light touch or by hovering one’s hands above a person’s body to manipulate the flow of what practitioners believe is a powerful universal energy.

Her late husband was doubtful, but he went along with it. “He found peace and relaxation, and it helped the pain.” Gurbin even performed reiki on Brent at the moment of his death. “I felt called to him, put my hands on his heart, and within a minute he was dead.”

Today, she and her current husband, Richard, offer a reiki healing ministry two afternoons a month at Bracebridge United in Ontario’s cottage country. She compares reiki’s effects to a mother putting her hands on her children to soothe their pain if they fall down. “It’s the same kind of healing energy,” she says. “When we put our hands on someone, we feel like we are channelling the love of God, and the energy is flowing through us.”

Photo: wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock.com

Columns

April 2018

Float tank benefits: Does this therapy actually help?

Flotation tanks cut off the outside world and offer an inner immersion.

by Anne Bokma

This isn’t the only United church to offer reiki to reduce stress, lessen pain and relieve anxiety. Toronto’s St. James United has been offering reiki from trained volunteers for more than 20 years. It services 500 clients, generating $15,000 a year in donations. The church even created a wellness centre, thanks to an endowment from a parishioner who received reiki over a long illness.

Some people have called Jesus the first reiki master. St. James’ minister, Rev. Coral Prebble, points to the 46 Gospel accounts of Jesus healing people. She quotes Mark 16, which says one of the signs of a true believer is the laying on of hands to help the sick recover. (The other signs are the ability to cast out demons, speak in tongues, pick up serpents and drink deadly poison without getting ill.) “I don’t know if these accounts are reiki inspired, but they are healing inspired, and that’s what we want to reclaim,” says Prebble.

"When we put our hands on someone, we feel like we are channelling the love of God, and the energy is flowing through us."

Whether reiki really works or not is a matter of debate or perhaps blind faith. Much of the evidence is anecdotal — it’s difficult to scientifically measure invisible energy, after all. And although many small studies have shown some positive effect, the U.S. National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health reports that reiki has not been clearly proven to be useful for health-related purposes.

Critics say any positive result from reiki is merely a placebo effect. Timothy Caulfield, a health-policy expert and professor at the University of Alberta, calls reiki “serious flat-Earth-level wackiness” and criticizes universities and hospitals that allow space for the practice. Yet even he sees its allure. Like 10 percent of Canadians, he has tried it. He says a session he had as part of a research trip to Kyoto, Japan, was “thoroughly enjoyable and relaxing. It was a positive experience.”

Besides, what can it hurt? Cecilia Ronderos of Toronto says reiki allowed her to cope with the side effects of chemotherapy when she had breast cancer at age 60. Now, she offers the service to other cancer patients as a volunteer. “It helped me embrace the process in a calm and positive way,” she says. “I also felt I was doing something to help myself, something that would complement the conventional treatments.”


Author's photo
Anne Bokma is a Hamilton-based journalist. Her column, "Spiritual But Secular," appears monthly in The Observer.
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Columns

Rev. Don Collett had a hand in writing the document that paved the way for the open ordination of LGBT folks in the United Church of Canada. (Credit: Bayne Stanley)

For me, the landmark United Church vote on sexual orientation came at a high personal cost

by Don Collett

"Justice was served at General Council. Yes. And harm was also done," says Rev. Don Collett.

Promotional Image

Observations

Editor/publisher of The Observer, Jocelyn Bell.

Do we need to apologize for 1988?

by Jocelyn Bell

The groundbreaking United Church vote has transformed the denomination in the years since, but there's still work left to do.

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Society

August 2018

New Edmonton camp allows transgender kids to just be themselves

by Alison Brooks-Starks

Camp Dragonfly is a break from public life from trans children, says the organizer, where their 'existence is constantly under question.'

Columns

August 2018

Trinity Western’s community covenant move has to be followed by meaningful change

by Jenna Tenn-Yuk

A queer Christian shares what she wants to see happen after the school made its controversial pledge optional for students.

Columns

August 2018

Hey, United Church — we could have talked about my disability

by Colin Phillips

A moderator nominee says the majority of commissioners at General Council weren't comfortable enough to truly engage him.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Digital Content Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Editorial Intern: Mugoli Samba
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.