Why Christians need to take a stand against nationalism

Alas, alas. The ghost has not been exorcised. The nationalism that we considered dead and buried at the end of the Second World War is more visible and obvious than at any time since 1945. U.S. President Donald Trump’s nativist populism, Brexit in Britain, the rise of the hard right in eastern and central Europe and now the prominence of anti-immigrant parties even in traditionally liberal Scandinavia. It’s of genuine concern.

No intelligent person thought that the toxins pumped into the bloodstream of the European body politic in the 1930s would ever completely disappear. But we assumed, surely, that there were limits, that it would generally be controlled, and that — if we’re honest — it simply couldn’t happen close to home, and certainly not here.

In Canada, common sense still dominates, but anti-Muslim feeling is out there in force. In recent months, Faith Goldy, an ultra-nationalist candidate — who describes herself as a devout Christian — ran to be mayor of Toronto, while senior politician Maxime Bernier made an extraordinary series of comments questioning diversity and then broke from the federal Conservatives to form his own party.

In Britain, a recent survey revealed that close to 40 percent of Jewish people would consider emigrating if Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn became prime minister. The Labour Party is no fringe group — it’s the voice of the left and of progress and social democracy. Corbyn’s enormously clumsy blurring of lines between criticism of Israel and anti-Semitism is quite an obscene development.