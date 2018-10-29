UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Protesters demonstrate against a neo-Nazi concert in Themar, Germany, last June carrying crosses representing victims of far-right violence. (Photo: Jans-Ulrich Koch/EPA/The Canadian Press)

Why Christians need to take a stand against nationalism

If we truly believe the Gospel message, we have to condemn a worldview that expunges people's humanity, says this writer.

By Michael Coren

Columns

October 2018

Alas, alas. The ghost has not been exorcised. The nationalism that we considered dead and buried at the end of the Second World War is more visible and obvious than at any time since 1945. U.S. President Donald Trump’s nativist populism, Brexit in Britain, the rise of the hard right in eastern and central Europe and now the prominence of anti-immigrant parties even in traditionally liberal Scandinavia. It’s of genuine concern.

No intelligent person thought that the toxins pumped into the bloodstream of the European body politic in the 1930s would ever completely disappear. But we assumed, surely, that there were limits, that it would generally be controlled, and that — if we’re honest — it simply couldn’t happen close to home, and certainly not here.

In Canada, common sense still dominates, but anti-Muslim feeling is out there in force. In recent months, Faith Goldy, an ultra-nationalist candidate — who describes herself as a devout Christian — ran to be mayor of Toronto, while senior politician Maxime Bernier made an extraordinary series of comments questioning diversity and then broke from the federal Conservatives to form his own party.

In Britain, a recent survey revealed that close to 40 percent of Jewish people would consider emigrating if Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn became prime minister. The Labour Party is no fringe group — it’s the voice of the left and of progress and social democracy. Corbyn’s enormously clumsy blurring of lines between criticism of Israel and anti-Semitism is quite an obscene development.

Protesters in Los Angeles demonstrate in June against Attorney General Jeff Sessions, denouncing his defence of the “zero-tolerance” border policy. (Credit: Francisco Lozano/CrowdSpark/The Canadian Press)

Columns

September 2018

Trump is losing Christian support

'While the hard-core evangelicals will likely remain where they are but be less committed, moderately conservative Christians are thinking again.'

by Michael Coren

While Corbyn may come from a radically different place than the rest, there is a continuum at work here, and one that totally contradicts the Christian narrative. If we seriously believe in the Gospel message, we have to regard every person not only as a representative of God, made in God’s image, but also as quintessentially individual. Collective typecasting is never helpful, often dangerous and always anti-Christian.

Talk of "they" or "those people" leads down a dark road to an even darker place. Every leader, party or philosophy that scapegoats others has to first expunge people’s humanity, to make them appear a faceless mass intent on harming and hurting. This is what the Nazis did to the Jewish community and other targets, and it’s also what the Turks did to the Armenians, the Hutu to the Tutsi in Rwanda, and so on wherever genocide rears its head.

We are, thank God, a long way from that living hell at the moment. But when Muslims — even in Canada — are treated as threats rather than neighbours, when neo-Nazis gather in German towns and cry for National Socialism, we know we cannot be, must not be, complacent.

As a popular quote commonly, if mistakenly, attributed to anti-Nazi pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer puts it, "Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act." Right now, the noises are not deafening and might conveniently be ignored. This would be fatal, because evil talk becomes evil screams becomes evil deeds.


Author's photo
Michael Coren is an author and journalist in Toronto.

Columns

Courtesy Aurora Coulthard

To those who said I'll only be respected as a minister because I'm pretty

by Aurora Coulthard

A young ministry student says Christians, both within and outside of the United Church, have discouraged her from following her call.

Promotional Image

Editorials

Editor/publisher of The Observer, Jocelyn Bell.

Sharing a meal with friends is a radical act of gratitude

by Jocelyn Bell

"I’ve begun to consider that regardless of how I’m feeling on Thanksgiving Day, the very act of preparing and enjoying a feast is an expression of gratitude in and of itself."

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Society

October 2018

This small Newfoundland mining town has its own amazing 'Come From Away' story

by Jennifer Bain

The community of St. Lawrence, on the Burin Peninsula, hopes to draw in tourists with its tale of a terrible disaster and the people who came to the rescue.

Culture

October 2018

Day of the Dead helped me find peace after losing my mom

by Nancy Fornasiero

"Maybe a departed loved one simply visits in the form of a beautiful memory that warms, rather than breaks, one’s heart."

Faith

October 2018

My church was literally dying, until we returned to prayer and confession

by Connie denBok

"No magic formulas. Just grace emerging through weakness."

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Digital Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold
  • Magazines Canada Fellow: Will Pearson

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.