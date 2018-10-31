My faith compelled me to give up my morning Tim Hortons habit

Every morning I wake up, bleary-eyed and in desperate need of caffeine. I stumble downstairs and make breakfast for my two daughters, ages four and six, while I balance my one-year-old on my hip. After I’ve dropped the two older ones off at school, I drive to the closest Tim Hortons, pulling up to accept my morning steeped tea while greeting the familiar face through the window.

Cracking open the plastic lid is a quiet and solemn ritual. I inhale the familiar scent, and as soon as the first drop hits my tongue, I feel a sense of relief and comfort. On cold days, the hot cup warms my hands. Some days I can’t even wait to drive home, I just sit in the parking lot while my youngest daughter babbles to herself from her car seat, enjoying the first quiet moment of the day.

I’m a committed tea drinker because I don’t like the taste of coffee. I discovered steeped tea at Tim Hortons and quickly became hooked, falling in love with the flavour and heavy punch of caffeine. Over the years, I’ve tried to cut out my Tim Hortons addiction, but after the headaches and withdrawal, I end up crawling back to my familiar and comforting routine.

Earlier this month, CBC News published an article that listed Tim Hortons as a top plastic polluter in Canada. Seeing a photo of the familiar red cup, my cup, sitting on top of a pile of garbage made my stomach churn in discomfort.