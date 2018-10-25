Retirement allowed me to see that my life had value outside of work

Remember that moment in the movie "Field of Dreams" when Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) is roaming his Iowa cornfield and he hears a voice call out to him? "If you build it, he will come." Ray dismisses the voice. Then he hears it again and again, until he realizes he has to do what the voice is telling him to do.

That same thing happened to me. It wasn’t in a cornfield, though. I heard the voice while sitting at my office desk in the winter of 2015. "You know you’ve had enough of this," the voice said to me. But I did the same thing as Ray: I waved it away each time I heard it.

Two years later, I was about to mark my 20th year as an editor and writer at a Toronto university and my 38th in journalism and communications. I had enjoyed a marvellous career. Still, I could feel a need for change tugging at me and finally chose to take heed. "OK!" I responded. "I’ve had enough." I decided to retire.

I was 60. My pension from my employer was available and friends around me were retiring, but for some reason, the idea of retirement was hard for me to accept. I realized I had come to define myself by my work. I had loved it—and working. As an editor, I got a huge kick out of working with my team to create a new issue of our magazine. As a writer, I loved the challenge of understanding a complex topic and then finding a way to write an interesting story.

But I've always thought we sacrifice too much of our lives for work. We see our jobs and careers as our legacies. I was Paul Fraumeni: reporter, editor, publisher. That made me feel necessary and relevant. Who would I be without those identifiers?