Are essential oils beneficial or just nicely scented hogwash?

Michelle Statton-Dickie begins each day with a deep inhale. Her home diffuser puffs out clouds of lavender-scented vapour that she breathes in during her morning meditation to set a calming tone for the day. “Our mind is always going a mile a minute and we need to slow it down — essential oils can help,” she says.

At work, the 44-year-old Barrie, Ont., chiropractor dabs peppermint oil on the temples of her patients who suffer from migraines. She uses an orange-scented roll-on as an energizer. Essential oils, she says, keep her feeling balanced, happy and productive. Her favourite is frankincense. “It’s like the oil of truth — it can open our spiritual channels.”

Statton-Dickie isn’t alone in her daily use of these highly concentrated plant extracts. It’s a booming business, thanks in part to the wellness trend that turns its nose up at chemicals. The global essential oils market, valued at US$6.6 billion in 2016, is expected to increase to $14 billion in the next six years, according to U.S.-based Grand Review Research. PROFIT reported the Vancouver-based Saje Natural Wellness chain saw a more-than-1,000-percent increase in revenue between 2010 and 2015. The company’s 74 serene, amber-lit stores raked in between $50 million and $100 million last year.

Some tout these potions as a cure for every disease from Alzheimer’s to cancer. But such claims lack hard scientific proof. In 2014, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) admonished Young Living and DoTerra, the multi-level marketing companies that have the biggest share of the oil market, for making false medical promises. Only a smattering of small studies prove essential oils may be effective for helping with other issues, such as insomnia, anxiety and headaches.