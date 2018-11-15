The United Church welcomes all — even atheist ministers

Some lessons are hard to learn.

Do you recall how the federal elections of the 1970s were mired in Canadian nationalism? There was a possibility that Quebec might separate. The major political parties bickered over language laws. Comic relief was provided by the Rhinoceros Party, a band of cynics taking satire to new heights. I seem to recall one hilarious spoof, when they claimed that the problem with Canada wasn’t unity, but uniformity. “For the sake of the country,” they promised, if elected, they would shave off the Rocky Mountains and dump them into the Great Lakes, thereby achieving national uniformity.

While they meant it as a joke, their fictitious plan was both poignant and prophetic. How often do we confuse unity with uniformity? Despite proof to the contrary, we haven’t learned that simple fact: our richness as a society resides in not making everyone the same.

Too true. We say we want “unity” and mean “uniformity.” Make “them” like “us.” Can’t “he” talk and work, can’t “she” look and believe, like me?

As a church, I have witnessed this same confusion over the past few years, as we lurched through the process over Gretta Vosper’s suitability for ordained ministry in the United Church. She doesn’t use God-language and Christological formulas or believe in key Christian principles: divine omnipotence, the Trinity, the virgin birth, to mention only a few. And that bothers many who can’t imagine how someone, claiming be an “atheist,” could also minister in a Christian denomination. We’d like her to sound like “us,” and if she couldn’t abide by our Basis of Union, she can’t be part of us.