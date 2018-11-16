Gretta Vosper’s atheism isn’t the problem

I had thought the Toronto-Conference-versus-Gretta-Vosper controversy would be a theological dispute, so I reflected long and hard on the meaning of “essential agreement.” Now I wonder if the terms of the settlement between the two parties were based more on labour law than theology, though we may never know given the condition of confidentiality.

When Toronto Conference decided in 2016 to make suitability for ordained ministry in the United Church dependent on continuing allegiance to Trinitarian doctrine, I thought: “They’ve shot themselves in the foot.”

I have actually advocated excising the doctrinal question from the ordination service. In a May 2017 Observer column, I tried to show the inadequacy of believing or mentally adhering to doctrine as an expression of what religious people do. I think that whatever shared agreement exists about doctrines has to be about their existential, transformative meaning – not just what they mean in a person’s head.

But two other, more central questions are also part of the ordination service. First, “Do you believe that God is calling you to ministry?” Second, “Are you willing to exercise your ministry in accordance with the scriptures, in continuity with the faith of the church, and subject to the oversight and discipline of the United Church of Canada?”