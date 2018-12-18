How minimalism can improve your life

Melissa Horvath-Lucid’s mother wanted to leave a lasting legacy: less stuff. “After my mom was diagnosed with terminal cancer, she started to give away more and more things,” says the 39-year-old. Then Horvath-Lucid’s grandfather died, and her mother was traumatized by the responsibility of clearing out his large five-bedroom home. He had been a hoarder.

That experience made Horvath-Lucid determined to pare down her own possessions. After watching Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things, she adopted a new mantra: “Does it bring me joy? Does it have a purpose? If the answer was no, I got rid of it.” She and her husband, who have a blended family of five children in Waterloo, Ont., held three garage sales and made regular trips to thrift stores with donations. She says simple living has made her “more peaceful, more clear about intention, more confident and more connected in my relationships.”

The idea of paring down has long held appeal for everyone from the Quakers to hippies — and the call to avoid the possession trap is especially relevant during this season of excess. “Simplify, simplify, simplify,” urged the philosopher Henry David Thoreau. The Bible also warns that materialism can be a stumbling block to a meaningful life: “There is one who pretends to be rich, but has nothing; Another pretends to be poor, but has great wealth” (Proverbs 13:7). Even the Grinch was on board: “‘Maybe Christmas,’ he thought, ‘doesn’t come from a store.’”

Now minimalism is entering the mainstream, driven in part by economic turmoil and environmental concerns, as a loud chorus of voices challenges mindless consumerism. Bestselling books, such as The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up and The Year of Less, promise a sense of calm if you just clear the clutter. Simple living blogs, such as The Minimalists and Be More with Less, boast millions of followers. The popularity of paring down is seen in everything from the tiny house movement to Project 333, which challenges people to wear only 33 articles of clothing for three months.