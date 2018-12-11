No, Franklin, there is no war on Christmas

Last Christmas, a British bakery chain apologized after producing an ad depicting a Nativity scene with the wise men praising not the baby Messiah but a sausage roll. Little did the company realize what an uproar this would cause, with the powerful British tabloids joining various conservative Christians to denounce yet another example of the alleged war on Christmas.

Here, reality cries out to be heard. This was merely a slightly crass campaign to sell meat products. Moreover, there is not, and never has been, a war on Christmas. If there is a religious war, it is an attack against the virtues that the child and his arrival are supposed to epitomize — ironically, a charge led by some Christians and churches themselves.

Some of the loudest and most active Christians are socially conservative and have harsh opinions about what is new and challenging. They can be obsessed with issues such as abortion and homosexuality, which are hardly touched on in the New Testament. What is expressed in those chapters is love for our neighbours.

Christ teaches that authentic devotion to God can only be demonstrated by this love — one that demands social justice, a passion for the marginalized and a revolutionary understanding of power and morality. If he condemns anyone, it is those in authority who obscure love under law and who disguise the kingdom behind formalities and regulations. Instead of opening the doors wide, they close them and bolt them tight.