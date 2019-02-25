UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Stock photo courtesy Unsplash

Schizophrenia is a disease my daughter lives with, and I don't know how to help her

This writer says her child is adversarial and her disease doesn't respond to medications.

By Anonymous

Columns

February 2019

As I awaken to the sound of footsteps pounding up the stairs, I wonder what kind of a day lies ahead. Will it be a quiet, pleasant day of shared meals and chores? Or will it be a day of rants and screams, eyes bulging out of sockets and veins popping out of necks?

My husband and I live with our adult daughter who has schizophrenia. It can be a hard-to-treat disease, and she has been unlucky enough to be “treatment resistant”. That means that medications have little or no effect on her symptoms.

The day begins quietly enough. We have a quick conversation about what she would like to do today. She often makes plans, but finds it hard to follow through. She spends a lot of time in her room chatting on Facebook. Many of these “friends” are people from other countries. She has never met any of them. I pray that they are not trying to take advantage of her.

When we talk, she uses a sing-song voice. She does not make eye contact. She saves that for when she is screaming at me.

Today is a weekend day and she has little to do. During the week, she works part time at a social enterprise that employs people with disabilities, of which I am the managing director. I am amazed that she can pull herself out of a full-on psychotic frenzy and show up at work. She is a good worker, although after a year and a half on the job, she needs to check in often and ask how to do simple tasks, or inquire where things are kept.

I wish that people could see her when she was a child and a teenager. She was so full of life. Most things came easy to her. She was an honours student and engaged in so many school activities. She was an amazing artist, had many friends and a wonderful sense of humour. I remember how she was when she went away to college. That girl has never returned to us.

Some days I think about what her life would have been like if she had not developed schizophrenia. What would her life’s work be? Would she have found a career in film? Would she be married or in a relationship? Would she have children? Would she be living in a big city? I cannot allow myself to think about this very often because I start to cry.

iStock.com/LordRunar

Columns

May 2018

How a church-goer with schizophrenia gave this minister an unexpected gift

by Sue Campbell

I hear her voice drifting up from downstairs. She is having her daily conversation with…? “I don’t know why we’re here. What’s the big secret? Why won’t anyone tell me why we’re here?” This one-sided conversation plays on an endless loop. Many times I have tried to reason with her, to answer her questions, to provide some comfort. My words fall on deaf ears. Recently, I yelled at her, “Why can’t you hear me?”, and she just yelled back, “You don’t hear ME!” And on it goes. Sometimes she goes to her room and screams and screams. I try not to reason with her anymore. It just upsets her and me. Why can’t she understand?

Evenings are the worst. She’s pretty calm during the day, but some evenings all hell breaks loose. Then the screaming begins. She believes that she has been raped in the past by one, then it was two, now three different men. She wants to know why they aren’t under arrest. Why there is no judgment for them. Did this really happen to her? She yells that she doesn’t want to have children and that she knows where babies come from. It does not make much sense. Is she just very sad that she will never be a mother?

We visit a psychiatrist now. It took a forced committal to the local mental health facility to be able to see a psychiatrist. She is part of a team now that looks after her medications and provides some social outlets. We are trying a new medication but it is not going well. She seems to be getting worse. Up until now, she had not had regular access to a psychiatrist for five or six years. It’s a relief to finally have this team in place. But when we visit the team, she clams up and doesn’t tell them all the things that upset her. She is a model patient. She says she is not crazy, but sees that it’s smart to suppress her behaviour in the company of others.

Her medical team, my husband and I are trying to get her to try the “gold-standard” medication, but she is refusing because there are a number of blood tests involved. She gets the last say. I have trouble with this whole concept. How can a person who has such difficulty with rational thinking be allowed to decide on their medication? Her thinking is “crazy,” so she needs the medication, but because her thinking is “crazy,” she is making a “crazy” decision. And legally, she has very right to do so. Legally. Where’s the morality in this? Where’s the help for the person who is sick? How do I help my child?

It’s quite horrible to have to explain in a court of law why you would like to have your daughter committed against her will. But we did it.

We had a very bad evening recently. I was scared of her. That hasn’t happened for many years. She was as angry as I have ever seen her. I thought that she was going to hit me. What would I do if that happened? Would I have to call the police? We’ve been down the police road before. They came and took her to the hospital last June when she was completely delusional. My husband and I had to go to a justice of the peace to start that process. It’s quite horrible to have to explain in a court of law why you would like to have your daughter committed against her will. But we did it. And because of that, she is part of the psychiatric team that is trying to help her now. She is still angry with us about this, but it was worth it.

What is the future for my daughter? My husband and I are getting older, and we won’t always be here to help her along. My greatest fear is that she will become homeless and have to live on the streets. Today, the high is -18 degrees Celsius. How do homeless people survive this? We have put together a bit of a plan for her, but it’s not nearly enough.

I used to attribute (a nice word for blame) this illness to my husband’s side of the family. Then I did some genealogy research and found two relatives of mine who also had schizophrenia. The joke’s on me. She got a double whammy.

At church, I say a “help us” prayer for my daughter and our family, and a thank-you prayer for the church community that helps in so many ways. Many in our church family reach out to her. They take her out for lunch. They volunteer at and support the social enterprise that employs her. They comment on her Facebook posts. They teach her how to cook and garden. They listen to her and encourage her. They pray for her. I should tell them how much this means to her, and to me. Without my church family, I could not do this.

I am a fixer. If there is a problem, I see it as my mission to fix it. But this illness has broken my daughter, and I cannot fix it. No matter how many drugs we try, no matter how much medical help we receive, no matter how hard we all pray, she is suffering. I cannot fix this. We must all find a way to live with schizophrenia.

Tonight all is quiet. We each retreat to our own electronic devices and watch Netflix.

The author's name has been withheld for privacy.

For more of The United Church Observer's award-winning content, subscribe to the magazine today.  


Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Columns

Paul Fraumeni (r) with his father, Jack, and sister, Julie, at a 2006 Tigers-Yankees playoff game at Comerica Park in Detroit. Fraumeni and his father had their differences, but baseball always brought them together.  (Photo courtesy of author)

Marie Kondo helped with the painful process of tossing my dad's books

by Paul Fraumeni

His baseball books were a reminder of the special bond we shared, and I couldn't bear to get rid of them

Promotional Image

Editorials

The United Church Observer's editor and publisher, Jocelyn Bell. (Photo: Lindsay Palmer)

'The Observer' will soon relaunch with a new name and design

by Jocelyn Bell

Our magazine will be going through some changes, but we see blue skies ahead

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Society

February 2019

Marriage problems: Is the ancient tradition worth saving?

by Pieta Woolley

Bitterness and boredom seem to define many mid-life marriages, but we might not have to settle for apathy ever after

Ethics

February 2019

A Yukon artist and a Tlingit trapper create this stunning jewelry

by Amy van den Berg

The fur jewelry in Whitehorse boutique store V. Ægirsdóttir is creating a new possibility for future partnerships with the region's trappers

Columns

February 2019

Why white people need to stop asking, 'where are you from?'

by Mike Sholars

"...For all intents and purposes, Canada is the only home I really recognize or remember. But none of that matters if I look like I don’t belong, and that single question makes that abundantly clear every single time."

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore (on leave)
  • Associate Editor: Will Pearson
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold 

  • Digital Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Digital Editor: Amy van den Berg

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Marketing Manager: Sarah Watt
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.