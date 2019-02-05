UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Photo courtesy Pixabay

Why white people need to stop asking, 'where are you from?'

This is how white privilege takes root in the most basic, getting-to-know-you types of conversations, even if the person questioning me means no harm.

By Mike Sholars

Columns

February 2019

If there’s a single question that haunts all non-white people living in North America, it’s this one: “So, where are you from?”

I’ve spent my lifetime dealing with it. When white people ask it to each other, it’s taken at face value, so when it’s thrown my way, I answer plainly: “I’m from Toronto.” If the asker pushes me, I’ll admit that I’m actually from Mississauga, Ont.

I’ve lived through thousands of versions of this conversation, all from white people who are comfortable enough with me (or themselves, or both) to search for the answer to their real questions: “How did you get here? And why aren’t you white?”

This is how white privilege takes root in the most basic, getting-to-know-you types of conversations, even if the person questioning me means no harm. One of the core aspects of white privilege is never, ever having to wonder if you belong in your home country. In turn, one of the core aspects of not being white is having to provide an answer for why you exist in a space presumably meant for white people. And slowly but surely, that can shred your identity into pieces.

When I’m asked where I’m from, I’m being asked how someone who looks like I do made it into Canada — a white country. That’s the underlying line of inquiry every time white people cheerily ask about someone’s family history or ethnicity. Whether they realize it or not, they’re looking for an explanation for how something like this happened. White people, on the other hand, need no explanation.

If white people are (by design or assumption) the hosts of our country, that makes the rest of us the guests. And guests can be expelled at the will of the host. 

Wilbur Howard at the 26th General Council in 1974, where he was elected moderator. (Credit: Observer files)

Faith

November 2018

The first Black moderator of the United Church faced racism that still resonates today

Very Rev. Wilbur Howard didn't speak about the discrimination he experienced in the church. Decades later, Black clergy are opening up about what is still a big problem.

by Mugoli Samba

Take my immigrant family’s story, for example. My grandparents moved to Quebec in the 1970s and lived there until the government became hostile toward any non-French speakers, prompting an exodus of immigrants to Ontario. In the late ’80s, my mom and dad moved to Dallas, where my younger brother was born. They lived there until the locals became unfriendly toward the dark-skinned couple making babies nearby. We weren’t chased out of town with pitchforks or anything like that; there was just a general sense of living on the edge of a worn-out welcome.

That’s not even counting our time in San Francisco, Ottawa and a handful of other cities. Each home and each move was defined by how long white people, whether through explicit government and cultural policies or through implicit social signals, allowed my family to stay. I’ve always thought my family’s story was perfectly Canadian. We went around the world looking for a place to belong, before we finally landed in Mississauga. We literally Come From Away.

The majority of our shifting and relocating happened before I was born; for all intents and purposes, Canada is the only home I really recognize or remember. But none of that matters if I look like I don’t belong, and that single question makes that abundantly clear every single time.

So if you’re white and you’ve ever asked why someone doesn’t have an accent, staged a multi-part conversation to narrow down the circumstances of a person’s birth or treated somebody’s life story like your personal safari, remember this: we’re never sure if you’re trying to be a “gracious host,” subjecting us to an invisible purity test, or preparing to have us removed entirely.

Every generation of my family has been rocked by white people exercising their ability as the self-proclaimed majority to define outsiders and kick them out. And from the sweeping immigration reforms being rolled out in Ontario to the xenophobic policies of Trump’s America, my generation is facing down that same, chilling, dehumanizing truth: we’re all here but for the grace of white people.

Mike Sholars is a freelance writer and editor based in Vancouver.

This column first appeared in The United Church Observer's February 2019 issue with the title "'So, where are you from?'" For more of The Observer's award-winning content, subscribe to the magazine today. 


Justice

Mayson Al Misri at her new apartment in Hamilton, Ont. (Photo: Peter Bregg)

White Helmet hero is haunted by loss and war after escaping Syria and settling in Canada

by Sally Armstrong

Mayson Al Misri and her husband Maan Al Aboud are now safe in Ontario, but she left a lot behind.

Promotional Image

Editorials

The United Church Observer's editor and publisher, Jocelyn Bell. (Photo: Lindsay Palmer)

'The Observer' will soon relaunch with a new name and design

by Jocelyn Bell

Our magazine will be going through some changes, but we see blue skies ahead

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Interviews

January 2019

What one plant agriculture expert wants you to know about GMOs

by Amy van den Berg

A recent study found that those who know the least about genetic modification had the most to say about it, so we turned to a researcher to get us up to speed.

Faith

January 2019

Former fundamentalists describe the trauma of leaving their faith

by Anne Bokma

At a weekend retreat, participants find the strength to reclaim their lives.

Faith

January 2019

Why I left the United Church to become a Roman Catholic

by Deirdre Pike

"While it's true I left a church that may have ordained me, I am grateful I joined a church that has sustained me."

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore (on leave)
  • Associate Editor: Will Pearson
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold 

  • Digital Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Digital Editor: Amy van den Berg

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Marketing Manager: Sarah Watt
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.