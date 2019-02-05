Why white people need to stop asking, 'where are you from?'

If there’s a single question that haunts all non-white people living in North America, it’s this one: “So, where are you from?”

I’ve spent my lifetime dealing with it. When white people ask it to each other, it’s taken at face value, so when it’s thrown my way, I answer plainly: “I’m from Toronto.” If the asker pushes me, I’ll admit that I’m actually from Mississauga, Ont.

I’ve lived through thousands of versions of this conversation, all from white people who are comfortable enough with me (or themselves, or both) to search for the answer to their real questions: “How did you get here? And why aren’t you white?”

This is how white privilege takes root in the most basic, getting-to-know-you types of conversations, even if the person questioning me means no harm. One of the core aspects of white privilege is never, ever having to wonder if you belong in your home country. In turn, one of the core aspects of not being white is having to provide an answer for why you exist in a space presumably meant for white people. And slowly but surely, that can shred your identity into pieces.

When I’m asked where I’m from, I’m being asked how someone who looks like I do made it into Canada — a white country. That’s the underlying line of inquiry every time white people cheerily ask about someone’s family history or ethnicity. Whether they realize it or not, they’re looking for an explanation for how something like this happened. White people, on the other hand, need no explanation.

If white people are (by design or assumption) the hosts of our country, that makes the rest of us the guests. And guests can be expelled at the will of the host.