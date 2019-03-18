Cormorants aren't the devil

When I first wrote about the controversy surrounding double-crested cormorants in the Great Lakes for Seasons (now ON Nature) magazine in 2002, a scientist with the provincial government assured me: “We view these birds as an important part of the ecosystem, and we don’t want to see them disappear.” That no longer seems to be the case.

Last December, Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) proposed new measures for controlling cormorant numbers. If adopted, they will be nothing less than a means for recreational hunters to exterminate the species in the province. The plan is a retrograde expression of our notion of having dominion over animals.

Cormorants have been unfairly hated worldwide for centuries. The poet John Milton didn’t help matters in 1667 by casting a cormorant, with its black plumage and serpentine neck, as the devil in Paradise Lost. Today, some anglers and commercial fishermen insist that the “devil bird” negatively impacts fish species, such as perch and bass. Other people don’t like the messiness of cormorant colonies and have blamed them for limiting numbers of black-crowned night herons in certain areas.

But the science in support of these claims has been thin at best. If anything, cormorants in the Great Lakes may be critical to controlling an invasive fish species, the alewife, that competes with desirable fish. Linda Wires, a conservation biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, has long criticized the methodology of the science that’s pitted against these winged creatures. In her 2013 book, Double-Crested Cormorant: Plight of a Feathered Pariah, she writes: “It is my hope that by revealing aspects of the double-crested cormorant’s biology and history, along with the politics shaping its management, some will rethink its role in the ecosystem.”