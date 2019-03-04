Giving up chocolate for Lent is a spiritual practice I never quite understood. How would abstinence from sweets bring one closer to God? Last year, I decided to try a new spiritual practice. Rather than giving something up, I would take on a challenging daily discipline. That seemed more in line with the spirit and intention of Lent.

Craving something both meaningful and challenging, I decided to recapture the lost art of letter writing by sending daily greeting cards via snail mail. On Shrove Tuesday, “40 Cards in 40 Days” became my mantra as I organized a basket with assorted blank notecards, stamps, pens and the beginnings of a mailing list. Programming my phone with a daily reminder, I anticipated reconnecting with friends and relatives, surprising them at their mailbox and expressing appreciation to those I often take for granted.

The first few cards were easy. I relished beginning my day with a cup of tea and handwriting expressions of love and gratitude to unsuspecting family members. Imagining their surprised reactions delighted me. But as the long Lenten weeks unfolded, my little project soon became an onerous obligation. Running out of people and running out of time, the challenge of locating current addresses posed an additional unexpected problem. Since I no longer maintain an address book, I had to search online, Googling postal codes and unravelling the logic of rural routes.

Midway through, I was dismayed to realize I had miscalculated the number of days — the traditional 40 days of Lent don’t include Sundays. But I was writing on Sundays, meaning I’d need to send 46 cards to keep the practice going every day until Easter. Exhausting my supply of family and close friends, I wrestled with whether to send cards to congregants, but worried this could show favouritism.