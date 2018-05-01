UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Bria Vinaite (left) and Brooklynn Prince in a scene from The Florida Project. Photo by Marc Schmidt

3 new films put the spotlight on American poverty

The growing underclass in the U.S. has become too big for moviemakers to ignore

By David Wilson

Culture

May 2018

The Grapes of Wrath was released nearly 80 years ago, and it remains the standard by which all movies about poverty in America are measured. Director John Ford’s adaptation of John Steinbeck’s novel about the westward migration of destitute tenant farmers during the Great Depression was a triumph of empathetic realism. At the time, critics hailed it as a sign of an emerging social conscience in Hollywood.

They were overly optimistic. Poverty in America remains one of Hollywood’s least-popular subjects. A University of New Hampshire researcher calculated that in the entire history of American commercial moviemaking, only about 300 films deal significantly with poverty. Of those, just a handful can be considered even remotely in the same league as The Grapes of Wrath. Mostly Hollywood treats poverty as something to gawk at, deride, fear or idealize.

A hint of a shift came two years ago with Moonlight, an intensely personal, Oscar-winning coming-of-age story set in poor black neighbourhoods in Miami and Atlanta. Last year, three new releases spotlighting the white American underclass — The Glass Castle, I, Tonya and The Florida Project — seemed to confirm a trend.

Why now? Is Hollywood buying in to the idea that America isn’t great anymore? Is it playing to the anxieties of mainstream audiences who fear they’re next if things don’t improve? Perhaps the burgeoning underclass has simply become too glaring an issue for moviemakers to ignore.

Both I, Tonya and The Glass Castle are based on real-life stories — the rise and fall of 1990s figure skating star Tonya Harding, and the transient childhood of New York celebrity journalist Jeannette Walls — and both suggest that Hollywood still hasn’t got poverty quite right. I, Tonya is as cold-hearted as a movie can be. The attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan that led to Harding’s banishment from figure skating comes across as the kind of tabloid stunt you’d expect from people who come from her side of the tracks — people like her abusive husband and her pushy, chain-smoking, potty-mouthed mother, played by Oscar winner Allison Janney. Any sympathy we’re asked to muster for Harding as the plucky underdog who succeeds in a sport for the affluent is tempered by the scorn the film heaps on her background.

The Glass Castle, based on Jeannette Walls’ 2005 memoir, shares a similar view of the underclass as a breeding ground for self-destruction, although the approach is less spiteful. The film alternates between Walls’ chic life in New York and her hardscrabble, nomadic upbringing in a family dominated by her father (Woody Harrelson), a nonconformist haunted by his backwoods past. For a time, they live pennilessly but carefree, until her father’s demons propel the family downward.

A sense of inevitability runs throughout the film. Walls’ father, the story suggests, suffers from a failure of self-awareness endemic to his class: he’s stubborn because of his deprived background, and because of his stubbornness he’s condemned to return there. Rather than empathize with him, we’re left shaking our heads.

The Florida Project, on the other hand, grabs our hearts. Moonee (Brooklynn Prince), a precocious six-year-old, lives with her rebellious young mother, Halley (Bria Vinaite), in a welfare motel in the shadow of Disney World. The film doesn’t recoil from their poverty; it asks audiences to judge them on the strength of their character, not their circumstances. It’s closer to the spirit of The Grapes of Wrath than any film in recent memory.

The Magic Castle motel on Orlando’s woebegone outskirts is like the California relief camp where the Joad family winds up in Ford’s movie. More than a gathering place for the luckless, it’s a community where people accept one another and have each other’s back. The motel manager (Willem Dafoe) sets the moral bar. The residents aren’t angels, but they’re his people, and heaven help anyone who tries to do them harm.

For Moonee and her friends, the strip-mall neighbourhood around the Magic Castle is an enchanted kingdom. They run wild and know things kids their age probably shouldn’t. But at the end of the day, after they’ve monkeyed with the motel’s power supply or conned free ice cream for their “asthma,” they go back to motel rooms that are, for better or worse, home, and to parents who love them as much as the tourists who are dropping a fortune a few blocks away love their kids.

Moonee’s mom, Halley, is an out-of-work exotic dancer and server who tries to make ends meet by selling knock-off perfume to gullible tourists. We feel a growing admiration for her, even as she resorts to desperate measures to provide for her daughter. Halley defies conventions of what makes a “good” mother, but there is no denying that she is one, in her own way. Toward the end of the movie, when the rules of good parenting confront her head-on, her pain is ours, too.

The Grapes of Wrath ended ambiguously, with farmer-turned-union organizer Tom Joad vanishing with a vague promise to “be there” wherever the downtrodden are fighting for justice. It was the movie’s way of telling audiences — mistakenly, as it turned out — they haven’t seen the last of the underclass in film. The Florida Project ends inconclusively, too. Viewers are left to imagine what will become of Halley and her rebel-in-training daughter; perhaps our projections will reveal something about our personal perceptions of poverty. The film’s open-endedness also implicitly challenges Hollywood to keep telling the story of poverty in America, with empathy and goodwill. Is Hollywood ready to “be there” this time?

This story first appeared in The Observer's May 2018 edition with the title "Rise of the underclass."


David Wilson is a Toronto writer and The Observer’s former editor-publisher.




Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Interviews

Photo by Cathryn Atkinson

Grassroots environmentalist says climate change remains a ‘people problem’

by Sarah Shanley Hope

In this interview, Solutions Project Executive Editor Sarah Shanley Hope talks about community connection — and a clean-energy future

Promotional Image

Editorials

Jocelyn Bell%

Observations: It’s a long road toward full equality for women

by Jocelyn Bell

'It’s a wonder that we continue to see male ministers as normative and attach shame to female ministers’ biology and sexuality.'

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Playing by Heart

by Observer Staff

United Church music director Kara Shaw was born prematurely, became almost totally blind and was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Today, the 28-year-old showcases her unique musical ability, performing piano on local and national stages.

Promotional Image

Justice

May 2018

Courts tell residential school survivors they didn't go to a residential school

by Josiah Neufeld

During the 1960s and 1970s, more than 1,000 Indigenous children were sent to a United Church-run residence in Teulon, Man. Many were abused but have yet to be heard.

Faith

May 2018

Toronto church builds interfaith friendship

by Vivien Fellegi

Faith

May 2018

Church retreat helps first responders with PTSD

by Joe Martelle

Columns

April 2018

Humboldt: Brody Hinz's life taught us important lessons

by Deanna Robertson

Columns

April 2018

Christians need to take risks and ‘be the church’

by Shawn Ankenmann

Features

April 2018

4 natural alternatives to plastics

by Susan Nerberg

Can we phase out petrochemicals when it comes to making plastic? These researchers think so.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.