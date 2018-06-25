UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Dionne Brand/YouTube

Poet Dionne Brand receives honorary degree from University of Toronto

The Canadian poet, filmmaker, educator and activist shared her thoughts on politics and culture during her address.

By Mugoli Samba

Culture

June 2018
“For some of us, changing the world amounts to an emergency,” Dionne Brand said to the crowd at a University of Toronto convocation ceremony last week.

The university recognized the the award-winning poet’s work last Wednesday with an honorary degree. She received a doctor of letters, honoris causa, “for her outstanding service for the public good as an educator, filmmaker and activist, and for her excellence in the arts as a poet and author.”

Brand, who was born in Guayaguayare, Trinidad, moved to Toronto in 1970 at the age of 17. She obtained both her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Toronto.

Her first book, Fore Day Morning, was released in 1978. Since then, Brand has released 18 books and contributed to 17 anthologies.

The author’s body of work covers everything from her concepts of home to the subtleties of Toronto life, passing through the lived experiences of gender, race, identity and politics that lie in between. Renowned Barbadian poet and academic Edward Brathwaite has called her the Caribbean’s “first major exile poet," but Brand also writes passionately and intimately about Toronto, the city she now calls home.

“I grew into a writer in the city and the city, with its multiple languages, multiple communities, grew into the place I most want to live. I’ve felt in my work, my poems and novels, the odd sensation of writing the city into being, though that city that I imagine, and that city that is possible, is yet unfinished,” she says in an interview.

Brand is the recipient of numerous awards for her poetry and novels, notably the Governor General’s Poetry Award, the Griffin Poetry Prize, and the Trillium Book Award. Brand was also Toronto’s poet laureate between 2009-2012 and was named to the Order of Canada in 2017.

She used her convocation address as an opportunity to share her thoughts on the current political climate.

“So today we have Donald Trump in the U.S. consolidating a white supremacist dictatorship, and right here, in our own backyard, we have [Ontario Premier] Doug Ford — newly elected, moving us back to the good old Ontario where men were white, and ladies were ladies (and had great smiles), and children stayed ignorant,” Brand said to a laughing audience.

She also made a joke about Jordan Peterson, a University of Toronto professor who has attracted controversy for his opposition to political correctness. She said he is “ushering in a new neanderthal age, but let’s not insult the neanderthals — neanderthals were trying their very best to leap into another time.”

Her message to men whose xenophobic, anti-woman, homophobic and anti-trans mindsets make them see others’ demands for rights as “somehow encroaching on their (own) patriarchal rights” was simple: 

“Their world of inequity is coming to an end.”


Photo: Facebook/Twitter

Culture

March 2018

How one woman is helping keep her Indigenous language alive

Only about 150 people can still speak Moose Cree fluently. But Geraldine Govender is helping keep the northern Ontario dialect alive for present and future generations.

by Al Donato

Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Society

Sandy and Allan Wilson.

“Thank you for being my dopted parents”

by Allan Wilson

Eighteen years after his teen son died of cancer, this writer celebrates a new type of fatherhood when he becomes legal guardian of a man with disabilities.

Promotional Image

Editorials

The United Church Observer's editor and publisher, Jocelyn Bell. Photo: Lindsay Palmer

Observations: #MeToo

by Jocelyn Bell

Our hope is that by giving voice to these #MeToo stories, a new conversation about sexual misconduct can begin.

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Playing by Heart

by Observer Staff

United Church music director Kara Shaw was born prematurely, became almost totally blind and was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Today, the 28-year-old showcases her unique musical ability, performing piano on local and national stages.

Promotional Image

Society

June 2018

Why some women of colour are hesitant to say #MeToo

by Jacky Habib

Three women share their stories in the hope of creating safe spaces they never had.

Environment

May 2018

A Kinder Morgan protest in photos and song

by Kimiko Karpoff

On April 28, 2018, faith leaders from many traditions, including the United Church, stood in solidarity with Water Protectors from the Tsleil-Waututh nation to protest the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion in Burnaby, B.C.. Kimiko Karpoff captured the day in pictures.

Faith

June 2018

After 93 years, this will be the United Church's last General Council meeting

by Mike Milne

When the United Church meets in July, top priorities will be a streamlined governance structure and Indigenous ministries.

Justice

June 2018

#MeToo in the United Church

by Trisha Elliott

9 women share their stories of harassment and sexual assault in the United Church.

Columns

May 2018

On grief and the healing power of gardening

by Paul Fraumeni

A writer reflects on how growing tomatoes is helping him find peace while dealing with the loss of loved ones, including his son.

Editorials

June 2018

Observations: #MeToo

by Jocelyn Bell

Our hope is that by giving voice to these #MeToo stories, a new conversation about sexual misconduct can begin.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Editorial Intern: Mugoli Samba
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.