UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Inuk throat singer and author Tanya Tagaq. (Credit: Katrin Braga)

Indigenous women say #MeToo

Three authors revisit the violence they’ve experienced and reclaim their own paths to healing.

By Julie McGonegal

Culture

September 2018

The voices of Indigenous people have been largely missing from the #MeToo conversation. Or, perhaps more accurately, they have been silenced, elided and edited out. Recently, it was brought to light that Maria Campbell’s Halfbreed, a classic memoir first published in 1973 about her Métis upbringing in rural Saskatchewan, was scrubbed “clean,” as it were, of a graphic depiction of sexual violence. In that scene, a Mountie who had raided her family home hauled a 14-year-old Campbell to her grandmother’s room and raped her. “All I can recall,” she wrote, “was being dragged to Grannie’s bed where the man tore my shirt and jeans. When I came to, Grannie was crying and washing me off... She told me not to tell Daddy what had happened, that if he knew he would kill those Mounties and be hung.” Earlier this year, a research assistant found the excised passage, covered with big red Xs, buried in the McClelland & Stewart archives. The iconic Canadian publisher says it is now planning a new and complete edition of the CanLit classic.

The archival discovery could not be more timely. While Indigenous women and girls have long suffered sexual abuse and violence, their stories have typically been suppressed, as white settler society turns a blind eye to the insidious collusion of colonialism and sexual violence. Two new memoirs by Indigenous women, Terese Marie Mailhot’s Heart Berries and Tanya Tagaq’s Split Tooth, are resisting this censorship by sharing stories of violence experienced by the writers and their families. Both books offer these narratives without reducing the teeming complexity of Indigenous women’s lives to trauma.

For non-Indigenous readers, the question is how to hold these stories, how to honour them. For too long, Indigenous women’s words have been mistreated.

For non-Indigenous readers, the question is how to hold these stories, how to honour them. For too long, Indigenous women’s words have been mistreated. There is bitter irony in the fact that Sherman Alexie introduces Mailhot’s memoir: allegations have recently emerged that the acclaimed author has sexually harassed a number of Indigenous female writers over the years. For all its vulnerability, Heart Berries is written in the style of someone steeling herself against further violation: “As an Indian woman, I resist the urge to bleed out on the page,” protests Mailhot, who grew up on Seabird Island First Nation near Chilliwack, B.C. Her story trickles out slowly and tentatively, as if she is wary of the hunger for Indigenous women’s stories in the literary marketplace, cautious of the potential for words to go missing and murdered in the same way Indigenous women’s bodies do.

Details of her past emerge sporadically as she writes a love letter to Casey, her professor-turned-boyfriend, from inside a mental institution: her bearing witness to her mother’s assault; her experience growing up in foster care in four different families; her forced separation from her first son; and, finally, her own story of being used and abused by the men in her life.

In the sanitized hallways of hospital wards, healing eludes Mailhot. She finds no relief in therapy talks, nor in the daily pills she is prescribed. There is a scathing critique here of how mainstream discourses of truth and reconciliation have put the onus for healing on Indigenous people themselves. Mailhot has no patience for an individualist concept of resilience, which ignores the spiritual qualities of Indigenous approaches. “In my culture, I believe we carry the pain until we reconcile with it through ceremony,” she writes. “Pain is not framed like a problem with a solution.”

Ultimately, this is a story about how to love and be loved as a traumatized person. With searing, stripped-down prose, Mailhot confronts a history of pain so as to be able to live again. It’s a love story shorn of the romantic facade, revealing what is ugly in relationships contaminated by colonialism and patriarchy.

Whereas Mailhot revisits the memory of her violation toward the end of her memoir, Tagaq, the celebrated Inuk throat singer, lays hers bare closer to the beginning. As a 17-year-old, she has returned home from residential school after a suicide attempt. There is a party. Silent Sam, as he’s called, is “lurking” in the haze of cigarette smoke and country music. He was, we learn, her childhood teacher and tormentor, someone who touched her as he taught her: “Under tables, sneaking his hand in my pants. Touching my little girl parts.” Before she leaves the party, Tagaq hits Silent Sam as hard as she can, rendering him unconscious. But her revenge isn’t merely physical; it’s also spiritual.

Father-daughter co-authors Desmond and Mpho Tutu do not see forgiveness as weakness but as requiring great strength. Photo: Dwayne Senior/eyevine/Redux

Culture

July 2018

3 books on how to forgive the unforgivable

These authors explore what it takes to move forward after experiencing devastating trauma.

by Jane Dawson

Through a brilliant reworking of Inuit mythology, Tagaq’s memoir-cum-novella enacts a healing ritual not only for herself, but for all the Indigenous women and girls taken by men against their will. Specifically, Tagaq reconstructs the Inuit myth of Sedna the Sea Goddess, an ancient figure whose existence predates Christianity: “She came from a time when the land was our Lord, and we were her servants.” Here we have what is potentially one of the most important arguments offered up by an Indigenous perspective on #MeToo: we need to address not only the rape of women’s bodies but also the rape of the land. “Humans have damned themselves and it has nothing to do with Satan, it has only to do with greed,” writes Tagaq.

Whereas Sedna scorns her suitors in favour of a shapeshifter in the form of her lead dog, Tagaq’s protagonist rejects the awkward adolescent boys in her class, coupling instead with animals and the natural world — a polar bear, an Arctic fox, the northern lights. Out of the euphoria of these mystical experiences, Tagaq learns a life-changing lesson: “We are a product of the immense torque that propels this universe. We are not individuals but a great accumulation of all that lived before.”

This, in the end, is a book of epic proportions. Tagaq’s reclaiming of Inuit mythology signals a way to recover from spiritual death and the colonial ravaging of people and planet. “We have lost the ritual of how to cleanse a spirit after taking a life,” she writes. In response, she performs a kind of cleansing ritual — she sings a healing song — for all the spirits in need of saving.

Julie McGonegal is a writer and editor in Barrie, Ont. 


Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Columns

Rev. Don Collett had a hand in writing the document that paved the way for the open ordination of LGBT folks in the United Church of Canada. (Credit: Bayne Stanley)

For me, the landmark United Church vote on sexual orientation came at a high personal cost

by Don Collett

"Justice was served at General Council. Yes. And harm was also done," says Rev. Don Collett.

Promotional Image

Observations

Editor/publisher of The Observer, Jocelyn Bell.

Do we need to apologize for 1988?

by Jocelyn Bell

The groundbreaking United Church vote has transformed the denomination in the years since, but there's still work left to do.

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Society

August 2018

New Edmonton camp allows transgender kids to just be themselves

by Alison Brooks-Starks

Camp Dragonfly is a break from public life from trans children, says the organizer, where their 'existence is constantly under question.'

Columns

August 2018

Trinity Western’s community covenant move has to be followed by meaningful change

by Jenna Tenn-Yuk

A queer Christian shares what she wants to see happen after the school made its controversial pledge optional for students.

Columns

August 2018

Hey, United Church — we could have talked about my disability

by Colin Phillips

A moderator nominee says the majority of commissioners at General Council weren't comfortable enough to truly engage him.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Digital Content Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Editorial Intern: Mugoli Samba
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.