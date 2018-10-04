Day of the Dead helped me find peace after losing my mom

In Tantoyuca, the day Canadians call Halloween is Día de los Angelitos, or Day of the Little Angels. This day is for honouring children who have died — and it’s also the day when living children dress up in costumes. We all stroll into the city centre to see the school kids and the huge papier mâché skeletons that decorate the square. The display isn’t spooky like a Halloween one would be. If anything, it’s amusing, with skeletons dressed in flamboyant outfits, posed as dancers, lovers, cowboys, cyclists and shoeshine boys. There are a few incarnations of La Catrina, the iconic well-dressed lady skeleton sporting an elegant plumed hat. It’s said that Mexicans laugh in death’s face, and this seems to be true. These figures have cheeky nicknames like la pelona (baldy), la flaca (skinny) and la huesuda (bony). The kids scamper around happily and perform traditional dances. We all agree it’s a shame Mom never got to see any of this — she would have loved it, especially the excited children.

We run into Saul’s friend, Carlos Morales, an English teacher and huapango musician dedicated to preserving the region’s heritage through this traditional style of folk music. He says that every region of Mexico has a slightly different version of Día de Muertos; for example, here in the Huasteca region the festival lasts a few days longer and is called Xantolo, a local dialect word that evolved from the Spanish Todos los Santos (All Saints’ Day). It’s widely regarded as one of the most authentically preserved Day of the Dead celebrations in the country. “For most of us, Xantolo is even more important than Christmas,” Carlos tells me. “Think about it: not only do living family members get together, but also the departed ones.” I ask Carlos if he and his peers really believe that spirits travel home. He hedges. “Some of the older generation can tell you amazing stories that will give you goosebumps. My own grandmother would pray by the ofrenda non-stop for three days and change the food every hour to make sure it was warm when her ancestors arrived.” I persist. “But what about you, Carlos. Do you believe?”

“Well . . . no. But I do love Xantolo.” Carlos is one of the leaders of his neighbourhood music-and-dance troupe that will perform along with 35 other groups in a huge spectacle the following night. They’ve been practising for weeks. We wish him luck and assure him we’ll be there to cheer him on.

The next morning, Nov. 1, is what everyone has been preparing for. The spirits of deceased adults are expected today, and thousands of people make their way to the cemetery to greet them. By the time we arrive, there’s already a cacophony. Families have hired musicians — mariachis, accordionists, balladeers, even brass bands — to play for their ancestors. Instruments clash, babies cry, voices shout out to friends and, on the periphery of the graveyard, costumed dancers perform. This couldn’t be further from the solemn, hushed atmosphere we associate with our cemeteries at home.

This gringa is thrilled to find out that the Cordova ancestors have been laid to rest near a tree — a rare bit of shade in this sweltering place. I’m glad Mom isn’t here, I think to myself. Mom couldn’t tolerate even moderate Canadian summer temperatures; she would have hated this heat. We settle into our plastic lawn chairs and dig into the Styrofoam cooler filled with frosty Coronas and Jarritos, a ubiquitous Mexican soft drink, while Saul and his brothers debate which songs their deceased parents would most like to hear. They pay a few hundred pesos to a pair of musicians, a violinist and guitarist, to serenade their parents.