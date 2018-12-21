The gospel of rap

On a stadium stage before me stands a man surrounded by smoke machines, under glittering lights. “Who wants to go to heaven?” he asks, and I leap to my feet, cheering, together with thousands of chanting and clapping fans.

It’s an early summer evening in Montreal, and we are gathered here to share the joy of Chance the Rapper as he praises God with his brilliant, quick rhymes about heaven and angels and blessings. “Are you ready for your miracle?” he raps. And I think he means it.

It feels like a megachurch. It wasn’t cheap to get a ticket, but once you’re past the metal detectors, you’re free to listen to this concert as a rap show, a sermon, a celebration of God or just as a party full of the greatest hip hop coming out of Chicago today.

Of all the popular music genres, none is more explicitly about God than hip hop. Faith communities could benefit from paying attention. As churches ask where the young people are, the reality is that many of us are finding spiritual guidance in rap. Through their music, rappers are sharing what God means to them, while also addressing issues like racism and police brutality. Liberal Christians and rap fans share a passion for human rights, inclusion, telling one’s truth, expressing individuality and finding community.

When I formally joined my church this year, I was asked to share some thoughts from a writer who has influenced my spiritual journey. I chose Shadrach (Shad) Kabango, a Canadian rapper and the former host of CBC Radio’s q, because he wrote my favourite words ever about God. In his song Compromise, reflecting on having a pantry full of food while other people are starving, he asks God, “Why you letting this happen?” God answers, “Son, I’m asking you the same thing.” This philosophy, that it is our job to do God’s work on Earth, is why I’m a member of a church at all.

Shad often invokes his faith in his lyrics. The song A Good Name, for example, tells the story of his biblical namesake, who was “saved by a faith stronger than flames.” In the book of Daniel, Shadrach and his Hebrew companions are thrown into a furnace by the king of Babylon after refusing to worship his image, but God protects them from the blaze. Shad raps, “If I’m half as brave then I’ll honour my name.” For many youth, Shad’s verses are an accessible introduction to scripture. Kids are listening to his songs for hundreds of hours more than they would ever listen to a sermon.