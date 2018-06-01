UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
The United Church Observer's editor and publisher, Jocelyn Bell. Photo: Lindsay Palmer

Observations: #MeToo

Our hope is that by giving voice to these #MeToo stories, a new conversation about sexual misconduct can begin.

By Jocelyn Bell

Editorials

June 2018

I didn’t think I had a #MeToo story. At least, not one that’s as shocking as those we’ve all read in the media or as troubling as those in this month’s cover story, “#MeToo in the United Church.

So ever since the #MeToo movement began — with so many women speaking bravely to the pervasiveness of sexual harassment and assault in our society — I’ve also felt a bit sidelined. I, too, wanted to be courageous and speak truth to power, but I had nothing much to say.

Then I remembered two distinctly uncomfortable situations, both stemming from my early career in newspapers. The first involved an after-hours social event in which an older male reporter suggested we play a game, which amounted to sexually ranking the young women in the group. I went along until it became uncomfortable. When I said I no longer wanted to play, the male reporter responded, loudly and incredulously, “You don’t want to talk about sex?!” I swallowed back tears and went home humiliated: Was he right? Was I being a prude?

Another time, on my very last shift at a different newspaper, a supervising editor asked me out for a drink after work, ostensibly to celebrate my time at the paper. But we’d already had a group goodbye party, and I really just wanted to get home. I politely declined. He kept asking, and I kept refusing. Three or four times. Finally, as I was packing up to go, he invited me into his office, sat directly across from me, knees spread wide apart, and conducted a quasi exit interview. Was he hitting on me or just being friendly? I’ve never settled on an answer.

When the #MeToo movement came along, I suddenly realized I’d only ever tried to understand these two incidents from the men’s perspectives. But what about my viewpoint? I had said no — both times. That should have been enough.

The nine women who have shared their #MeToo stories in this issue are just as courageous as the movie stars and countless others who’ve done the same. Coming forward was their choice. Some are named, and some aren’t. That too was their choice — except in circumstances where naming the woman might give away the identity of the alleged perpetrator. For legal reasons and to honour the wishes of sources, we’ve obscured the identities of the men accused.

Several of the women’s stories include examples of sexual violence, and for some people they could be a trigger (consider this a reader advisory). All the stories are hard to read because they took place within our United Church community. These are our circles; this is happening around our own hearth.

The Observer didn’t shy away from reporting the painful accounts of sexual abuse at church-run residential schools. Our hope is that by giving voice to these #MeToo stories, a new conversation about sexual misconduct can begin.


Eva Stanley. Photo by Amber Bracken

Justice

June 2018

#MeToo in the United Church

9 women share their stories of harassment and sexual assault in the United Church.

by Trisha Elliott

Photo: Pixabay.com

Society

June 2018

Why some women of colour are hesitant to say #MeToo

Three women share their stories in the hope of creating safe spaces they never had.

by Jacky Habib

Author's photo
Jocelyn Bell is the editor-publisher of The Observer.
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Environment

Song leader, police and gate blockers in front of the Kinder Morgan gates. Photo by Kimiko Karpoff

A Kinder Morgan protest in photos and song

by Kimiko Karpoff

A faith leader reflects on protesting the pipeline with the Water Protectors from the Tsleil-Waututh nation.

Promotional Image

Editorials

The United Church Observer's editor and publisher, Jocelyn Bell. Photo: Lindsay Palmer

Observations: #MeToo

by Jocelyn Bell

Our hope is that by giving voice to these #MeToo stories, a new conversation about sexual misconduct can begin.

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Playing by Heart

by Observer Staff

United Church music director Kara Shaw was born prematurely, became almost totally blind and was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Today, the 28-year-old showcases her unique musical ability, performing piano on local and national stages.

Promotional Image

Society

June 2018

Why some women of colour are hesitant to say #MeToo

by Jacky Habib

Three women share their stories in the hope of creating safe spaces they never had.

Environment

May 2018

A Kinder Morgan protest in photos and song

by Kimiko Karpoff

On April 28, 2018, faith leaders from many traditions, including the United Church, stood in solidarity with Water Protectors from the Tsleil-Waututh nation to protest the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion in Burnaby, B.C.. Kimiko Karpoff captured the day in pictures.

Faith

June 2018

After 93 years, this will be the United Church's last General Council meeting

by Mike Milne

When the United Church meets in July, top priorities will be a streamlined governance structure and Indigenous ministries.

Justice

June 2018

#MeToo in the United Church

by Trisha Elliott

9 women share their stories of harassment and sexual assault in the United Church.

Columns

May 2018

On grief and the healing power of gardening

by Paul Fraumeni

A writer reflects on how growing tomatoes is helping him find peace while dealing with the loss of loved ones, including his son.

Editorials

June 2018

Observations: #MeToo

by Jocelyn Bell

Our hope is that by giving voice to these #MeToo stories, a new conversation about sexual misconduct can begin.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.