Why we've decided to capitalize B for Black

I distinctly remember the day I first stumbled upon The Canadian Press Stylebook. I was a student at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., and had begun volunteering at the campus newspaper. Sitting on a cluttered desk in the newsroom was a beat-up copy of the CP guide to writing and editing, full of answers to an aspiring journalist’s big questions: when to spell out numbers and when to use numerals, when to capitalize, when to abbreviate. The paper’s editor spotted me poring over its pages. "Ah. I see you’ve found our bible," he said knowingly. I’ve heard this book referred to as "the bible" of Canadian newsrooms many times since. And word nerds like me tend to treat it as divine revelation. Ask a journalist why they use "Ont." as a provincial abbreviation instead of "ON," and they’ll shrug and say, "It’s CP style," and then quote chapter and verse to prove the point. Case closed.

However, this bible, like the more famous one, was written and compiled by well-meaning but fallible people. Sometimes the stylebook gets it wrong, as it did with its latest edition, published last year. The guide contained an updated section on Indigenous people. But according to Nunatsiaq News, the paragraphs regarding Inuit people were riddled with errors. To their credit, the book’s editors have since publicly apologized, consulted with Inuit leaders and released a corrected version.

With last year’s update, the stylebook also began capitalizing the word "Indigenous" — something The Observer has been doing for more than a decade. We see it as a small gesture of respect and an acknowledgment of a distinct cultural identity and lived experience. In the past couple of years, several major media outlets, including the Toronto Star, Maclean’s magazine and TVOntario, have followed suit, uppercasing "Indigenous" and related words. Similarly, those outlets also announced they would uppercase "Black" when it refers to people, identity, community and culture.