UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds

Why we've decided to capitalize B for Black

It may not be Canadian Press style, but it shows respect and recognizes a shared identity and experience among Black people.

By Jocelyn Bell

Editorials

November 2018

I distinctly remember the day I first stumbled upon The Canadian Press Stylebook. I was a student at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., and had begun volunteering at the campus newspaper. Sitting on a cluttered desk in the newsroom was a beat-up copy of the CP guide to writing and editing, full of answers to an aspiring journalist’s big questions: when to spell out numbers and when to use numerals, when to capitalize, when to abbreviate. The paper’s editor spotted me poring over its pages. "Ah. I see you’ve found our bible," he said knowingly. I’ve heard this book referred to as "the bible" of Canadian newsrooms many times since. And word nerds like me tend to treat it as divine revelation. Ask a journalist why they use "Ont." as a provincial abbreviation instead of "ON," and they’ll shrug and say, "It’s CP style," and then quote chapter and verse to prove the point. Case closed.

However, this bible, like the more famous one, was written and compiled by well-meaning but fallible people. Sometimes the stylebook gets it wrong, as it did with its latest edition, published last year. The guide contained an updated section on Indigenous people. But according to Nunatsiaq News, the paragraphs regarding Inuit people were riddled with errors. To their credit, the book’s editors have since publicly apologized, consulted with Inuit leaders and released a corrected version.

With last year’s update, the stylebook also began capitalizing the word "Indigenous" — something The Observer has been doing for more than a decade. We see it as a small gesture of respect and an acknowledgment of a distinct cultural identity and lived experience. In the past couple of years, several major media outlets, including the Toronto Star, Maclean’s magazine and TVOntario, have followed suit, uppercasing "Indigenous" and related words. Similarly, those outlets also announced they would uppercase "Black" when it refers to people, identity, community and culture.

Rev. Paul Douglas Walfall speaks at General Council in Oshawa, Ont. on Friday, July 27, 2018. (Credit: United Church/Flickr/Creative Commons)

Columns

July 2018

The United Church still hasn't confronted the racism within it

'Let us ensure that the people who sit at the table are there not as guests but as valued members of the family.'

by Paul Douglas Walfall

Starting with this issue, we’ve decided to do the same. This month’s cover story, "Wilbur Howard and the white church," provided a fitting opportunity to make the switch. Uppercasing "Black" puts us at odds with CP style, which advises that journalists should "capitalize the proper names of nationalities, people, races, tribes" but notes that "black and white do not name races and are lowercase." Some might wonder why we plan to keep "white" lowercase.

On this point, there are important distinctions to be made. The history of slavery robbed many Black North Americans of an ancestral connection to their homelands, thus making "Black" as much a part of their cultural identity as Scottish, English and Irish are to mine. Capitalizing "Black" shows respect and recognizes a shared identity and experience among Black people. Most significantly, Black people have been imploring media outlets to make the change for years. As Lori L. Tharps writes in the New York Times, "Black with a capital B refers to people of the African diaspora. Lowercase black is simply a color."

Words matter. They’re powerful, and when used to describe groups of people, they bear careful examination. Culture shifts. Language evolves. Conventions and rules eventually change, too. In time, I believe the Canadian Press will make the switch to uppercase B. Until then, you’ll still find me thumbing through "the bible," respecting its authority but also remembering that, like its uppercase namesake, it’s open to interpretation.


Author's photo
Jocelyn Bell is the editor-publisher of The Observer.
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Society

Gretta Dotzert and Olivia Miller were inspired to start their project after seeing another teen do something similar. (Photo: Hilary Gauld-Camilleri)

Two Canadian teens are battling suicide with messages of hope

by Emma Prestwich

"We see a lot of people struggling, and just not knowing who to turn to and what to say about how they’re feeling."

Promotional Image

Editorials

Why we've decided to capitalize B for Black

by Jocelyn Bell

It may not be Canadian Press style, but it shows respect and recognizes a shared identity and experience among Black people.

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Society

October 2018

This small Newfoundland mining town has its own amazing 'Come From Away' story

by Jennifer Bain

The community of St. Lawrence, on the Burin Peninsula, hopes to draw in tourists with its tale of a terrible disaster and the people who came to the rescue.

Culture

October 2018

Day of the Dead helped me find peace after losing my mom

by Nancy Fornasiero

"Maybe a departed loved one simply visits in the form of a beautiful memory that warms, rather than breaks, one’s heart."

Faith

October 2018

My church was literally dying, until we returned to prayer and confession

by Connie denBok

"No magic formulas. Just grace emerging through weakness."

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Digital Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold
  • Magazines Canada Fellow: Will Pearson

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.