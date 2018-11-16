We're hiring!

Position: Consumer Marketing Manager

Application deadline: Nov. 30

Responsibilities: The Consumer Marketing Manager reports to the Editor/Publisher and is the senior leader of magazine consumer marketing activities including subscription retention, acquisition and gifts. Responsibilities include achieving budgeted circulation level, revenue and expense goals; subscription campaign development, execution and analysis; group marketing programs including oversight of the relationship with a team of almost 2,000 volunteer reps across the country; analysis, planning and projecting; managing an outsourced fulfillment provider; supervising a co-ordinator who will liaise with the vendor on day-to-day fulfillment and customer service matters; collaborating with the leader of the donations program; significantly contributing to strategic plans and budgets.

This is an exciting opportunity: the business is largely driven by circulation revenues and the brand is going through a historic repositioning in the spring of 2019 with a fully developed and funded business plan in place. We now need that special, well-qualified person to help to build our brand into the future.

Qualifications:

• Minimum 3 to 5 years’ experience in magazine consumer marketing management

• Excellent communication and teamwork skills

• Campaign management across all channels including digital marketing

• Analytical and reporting abilities

• Creative problem-solving and idea-generating

• Affinity for the mission and values of the brand

• Experience in working with group subscriptions would be an asset

• Post-secondary education, preferably in marketing/business

Send applications to Editor/Publisher Jocelyn Bell at general@ucobserver.org

About The United Church Observer: With roots dating back to 1829, The United Church Observer is an independently owned and operated publication that regularly wins awards for its high-quality editorial content from respected organizations (National Magazine Awards, Amnesty International Canada, Canadian Online Publishing Award Associated Church Press Awards, Canadian Church Press Awards).

Our current readers are highly educated and love to learn. They care deeply about social justice, the environment, diversity and equality, making ethical lifestyle choices and spirituality. They are digital-savvy, deeply engaged citizens who want to be informed and “walk the talk.” We are in the midst of an exciting renewal project designed to help us reach even more Canadians who share our readers’ values.