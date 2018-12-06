Why we pay our interns a fair wage

One of the things I’m most proud of here at The Observer is our internship program. For 12 weeks each summer, a journalism student joins our team and learns the ins and outs of publishing a magazine.

This is no coffee-getting job. Our intern writes, edits, proofreads, posts digital content and participates in editorial meetings. It’s a fully immersive experience. We benefit too. Interns bring fresh eyes to old problems and inspire us to keep innovating. They help everyone breathe easier around deadlines. And when they continue to work in journalism, all of us at The Observer feel proud to have played a small part in their success.

We pay our summer interns minimum wage and have done so since 2007 when the program started. At that time, we could have called our interns “trainees” and been exempted from paying them at all. Many Canadian magazines have taken that route, offering only unpaid or underpaid gigs.

In late 2017, when the Ontario Liberals passed reforms intended to help the province’s lowest-paid workers, those magazines were forced to start paying their interns minimum wage. Some publications couldn’t afford it and cancelled their internship programs altogether. For us, it was business as usual. We firmly believe that people contributing to our workplace deserve to be remunerated.

But there’s another very good reason to pay interns: it helps to foster equality and diversity within the magazine industry. Not everyone can afford to work for three months for little or no pay. Narrowing the pool of applicants to those with healthy bank balances rules out all of those talented, hard-working young journalists who may be living paycheque to paycheque.