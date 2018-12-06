UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
The United Church Observer's editor and publisher, Jocelyn Bell. (Photo: Lindsay Palmer)

Why we pay our interns a fair wage

But $15 an hour is only a small step in the right direction.

By Jocelyn Bell

Editorials

December 2018

One of the things I’m most proud of here at The Observer is our internship program. For 12 weeks each summer, a journalism student joins our team and learns the ins and outs of publishing a magazine.

This is no coffee-getting job. Our intern writes, edits, proofreads, posts digital content and participates in editorial meetings. It’s a fully immersive experience. We benefit too. Interns bring fresh eyes to old problems and inspire us to keep innovating. They help everyone breathe easier around deadlines. And when they continue to work in journalism, all of us at The Observer feel proud to have played a small part in their success.

We pay our summer interns minimum wage and have done so since 2007 when the program started. At that time, we could have called our interns “trainees” and been exempted from paying them at all. Many Canadian magazines have taken that route, offering only unpaid or underpaid gigs.

In late 2017, when the Ontario Liberals passed reforms intended to help the province’s lowest-paid workers, those magazines were forced to start paying their interns minimum wage. Some publications couldn’t afford it and cancelled their internship programs altogether. For us, it was business as usual. We firmly believe that people contributing to our workplace deserve to be remunerated.

But there’s another very good reason to pay interns: it helps to foster equality and diversity within the magazine industry. Not everyone can afford to work for three months for little or no pay. Narrowing the pool of applicants to those with healthy bank balances rules out all of those talented, hard-working young journalists who may be living paycheque to paycheque.

Editorials

December 2018

The Observer is looking for an intern!

Last January, the provincial Liberals raised the minimum wage to $14 an hour, and we increased our internship payment accordingly. Their plan was to give the hourly rate another bump in 2019 to $15. But then Doug Ford’s Conservatives swept to power and announced plans to freeze the minimum wage at $14 an hour for the next two years. Workers across the province rallied in protest.

I’ve decided to ignore Premier Ford’s wage freeze and bump up our hourly pay for interns to $15 in 2019. Over the course of a 12-week internship, the difference amounts to $480 — not a huge expenditure, but an amount that could mean the difference between attracting a stellar but financially disadvantaged student, and forcing that person to choose between opportunity and survival.

Let me be clear — $15 an hour is only a small step in the right direction. According to Living Wage Canada, the living wage in Toronto is $18.52 an hour. With the high cost of rent in this city, our summer students typically live with roommates or family members. They can afford the basics and a few small comforts, but it’s tight. Paid internships gave me my start in journalism. And Muriel Duncan, the former Observer editor for whom our internship program is named, gave me my first paid freelance assignment. It feels good to know that I can help another young person get their start — regardless of the size of their bank account.

Wishing all of our readers hope, love, joy and the peace of Christ this season. Merry Christmas from all of us at The Observer.

This editorial originally appeared in The Observer’s December 2018 edition with the title “Giving interns a fair start.”


Author's photo
Jocelyn Bell is the editor-publisher of The Observer.
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Columns

Rev. Gretta Vosper is seen at her West Hill United Church in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015. (Photo: Colin Perkel/The Canadian Press)

The United Church welcomes all — even atheist ministers

by Christopher Levan

Gretta Vosper is now free to lead her Toronto congregation after a settlement, and this minister and writer says that's a good thing.

Promotional Image

Editorials

Why we've decided to capitalize B for Black

by Jocelyn Bell

It may not be Canadian Press style, but it shows respect and recognizes a shared identity and experience among Black people.

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Faith

December 2018

The complex history of the Huron Carol

by Will Pearson

A product of 17th-century Jesuit missionaries, the popular hymn was written to introduce the Wendat people to Christianity. The Observer explores its troubled origins and continued use today.

Columns

November 2018

Christians should stop using God to sanctify adoption

by Jackie Gillard

This adoptive mom writes that she's frustrated by the common evangelical Christian message that adoption is always the best outcome for a child.

Columns

November 2018

Christmas music was meaningless to me, so I started listening to this instead

by Paul Fraumeni

Tunes about snow and chestnuts and silent nights didn't bring the power of the holiday home to this writer, so he found a new soundtrack.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore (on leave)
  • Associate Editor: Will Pearson
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold 

  • Digital Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Digital Editor: Amy van den Berg

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.