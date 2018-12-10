Join the Observer team!

UC Observer logo
By Observer Staff

Editorials

December 2018

Position: Integrated Marketing Sales Manager

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018

The United Church Observer seeks an experienced, part-time (3-days/week) Integrated Marketing Sales Manager who will be responsible for the strategy, development, sales and execution of integrated programs that achieve our clients’ business objectives.

With roots dating back to 1829, The United Church Observer is an independently owned and operated publication that regularly wins awards for its high quality editorial content from respected organizations (National Magazine Awards, Amnesty International Canada, Canadian Online Publishing Awards, Associated Church Press Awards, Canadian Church Press Awards).

Our current readers are highly educated and love to learn. They care deeply about social justice, the environment, diversity and equality, making ethical lifestyle choices and spirituality. They are digital-savvy, deeply engaged citizens who want to be informed and “walk the talk.”

We are in the midst of an exciting brand renewal designed to help us reach even more Canadians who share our readers’ progressive values.

In this position, you will:

• Work closely with the magazine’s publisher to conceptualize, develop, sell and execute advertiser-specific marketing solutions using various platforms (print, digital, social, events, research, etc.)

• Partner with clients to build their brands, generate awareness for their products, programs, events or services, and assist in meeting their corporate and/or sales objectives.

• Execute and manage sold concepts and value-added programs, including sponsored content, co-branded content, display advertising, contests, events, promotions, digital components.

• Achieve or exceed monthly, quarterly and annual sales targets.

• Manage project budgets and timelines.

The ideal candidate will have:

• 5+ years sales, marketing or promotions experience, preferably within the magazine sector

• Experience selling digital product offerings

• Experience selling client-direct

• Ability to communicate clearly and concisely in both written and oral presentations.

• Proficiency with PowerPoint, Excel and Word and sales CRM software

• Entrepreneurial drive • Creativity, energy, efficiency, flexibility, ability to work collaboratively

• A clear understanding of our editorial content pillars: progressive Christian faith, social justice, ethical living

• A business degree or diploma would be an asset

What we offer:

• An opportunity to be part of a well-established, values-driven organization that’s willing to experiment and embrace change.

• Competitive remuneration, made up of salary, commission and bonus.

• Flexible hours, and the ability to work from your own home or office.

• Comprehensive health benefits package.

Send your cover letter and resume by Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018.

The United Church Observer is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity. We welcome all interested parties to apply. Accommodations are available on request for candidates taking part in all aspects of the selection process. We sincerely thank all those who apply, however only those considered for an interview will be contacted.

Jocelyn Bell

Editor/Publisher

The United Church Observer

177 Danforth Ave., Suite 304, Toronto, ON, M4K 1N2

general@ucobserver.org


