The Observer is looking for an intern!

By Observer Staff

Editorials

December 2018

The Muriel Duncan Observer Internship

We are pleased to offer a talented student the opportunity to learn and earn at the Toronto offices of The United Church Observer.

We invite those with an interest in pursuing a career in journalism, who are currently under the age of 30 and enrolled in a Canadian post-secondary institution to apply for this summer internship. The internship offers the successful applicant $7,200 to work with Observer staff for a period of 12 weeks.

Travel assistance from your home province is also available where applicable.

Please submit your resumé, cover letter, three writing samples and three story ideas that demonstrate your familiarity with the publication to: Jocelyn Bell, Editor/Publisher, 177 Danforth Ave., Suite 304, Toronto, ON, M4K 1N2 or e-mail j.bell@ucobserver.org.

Deadline for applications is Friday, Jan. 25, 2019.

“As a recent journalism graduate, the opportunity to work alongside a thoughtful and skilled editorial team was an invaluable experience. I learned about the inner-workings of magazine publishing, and I investigated and wrote a cover feature story. This internship really provides you with the space and time to get creative about the type of stories you want to produce.” —Mugoli Samba, community arts administrator for MABELLEarts, and The Observer’s 2018 intern

“Of all the internships available to aspiring journalists, few compare with The Observer’s. Interns are made to feel part of the magazine’s small, but ambitious editorial team. I wrote a few long-form features, substantively edited the work of professionals, fact-checked stories, assisted in production and was invited to travel on assignment. A regular paycheque is far from the best part of spending a summer at The Observer.” —Justin Dallaire, reporter for strategy, and The Observer’s 2017 intern

“Immediately after starting The Observer’s internship, I felt like I was part of the team. I did a lot of work that helped me grow as a magazine writer and editor: writing long-form features, working with writers and being a part of the entire magazine production process. And I was paid, which is rare for journalism internships. I couldn’t imagine a better start to my magazine career.” —Elena Gritzan, The Observer’s assistant editor and 2016 intern


