UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
The United Church Observer's editor and publisher, Jocelyn Bell. (Photo: Lindsay Palmer)

'The Observer' will soon relaunch with a new name and design

Our magazine will be going through some changes, but we see blue skies ahead

By Jocelyn Bell

Editorials

February 2019
A poster of Amelia Earhart hangs on my wall here at the Observer office. It shows the famous pilot at age 40, with a small grin, standing awkwardly in front of a Lockheed Electra 10E. I’ve been a fan of Earhart’s ever since a grade-school project introduced me to her. I like that she was a feminist, took risks and had courage. (The fact that she was a quirky-looking redhead makes me feel a certain affinity toward her, too).

On days when I’m feeling anxious about a big decision, I’ll look up at Earhart and remind myself that she was likely nervous before hopscotching around the globe, often over vast stretches of ocean. But she climbed into the cockpit anyway.

Of course, the inspiration could fall apart when you consider her risk-taking ultimately led to her death. Earhart and her Lockheed Electra vanished in July 1937 over the Pacific Ocean, somewhere between New Guinea and Howland Island, in what would have been the longest leg of her journey.

That Earhart attempted something incredible and failed makes her no less of a role model to me. Despite the outcome, I admire her courage and tenacity. As she once said: “Decide whether or not the goal is worth the risks involved. If it is, stop worrying.”

Two issues from now, those of us who work on this publication are going to take a big risk. You could call it the church magazine equivalent of  flying over the Pacific with 1930s aviation technology. We are relaunching this magazine under a new name, with a refreshed design and 16 more pages (see our ad on the back cover of this issue). Our digital platforms are getting a similar makeover.

Editorials

January 2019

The Observer has a bright future ahead

The magazine's newest editor says she's often felt pulled between preserving its past and evolving to meet present-day challenges.

by Jocelyn Bell

Some things won’t change. Both the magazine and website will continue to include robust coverage of United Church news and perspectives. We will also keep our Christian focus and our dedication to high-calibre journalism. And subscription prices stay the same.

The underlying motivation to this endeavour is our firm belief that values like inclusion, equality, reconciliation, care for Creation and spiritual nurture — and the stories that animate them — need to reach a wider audience. Perhaps now more than ever. So, instead of serving the members of one denomination, we’re opening our space to welcome the curious, the seekers and all those who yearn to be part of a thoughtful community of like-minded souls.

My fervent hope is that this redesign takes off, weathers whatever storms may come and lands safely on a distant shore. The goal is worth the risks involved. So try not to worry, and pray for sunny skies ahead.

This story originally appeared in the February 2019 issue of The United Church Observer with the title "Ready for takeoff."

To read more of The Observer's award-winning content, subscribe to the magazine today. 


Author's photo
Jocelyn Bell is the editor-publisher of The Observer.
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Justice

Mayson Al Misri at her new apartment in Hamilton, Ont. (Photo: Peter Bregg)

White Helmet hero is haunted by loss and war after escaping Syria and settling in Canada

by Sally Armstrong

Mayson Al Misri and her husband Maan Al Aboud are now safe in Ontario, but she left a lot behind.

Promotional Image

Editorials

The Observer has a bright future ahead

by Jocelyn Bell

Change is as vital to the publication's history as our founding Christian values are to our future, says editor and publisher Jocelyn Bell.

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Interviews

January 2019

What one plant agriculture expert wants you to know about GMOs

by Amy van den Berg

A recent study found that those who know the least about genetic modification had the most to say about it, so we turned to a researcher to get us up to speed.

Faith

January 2019

Former fundamentalists describe the trauma of leaving their faith

by Anne Bokma

At a weekend retreat, participants find the strength to reclaim their lives.

Faith

January 2019

Why I left the United Church to become a Roman Catholic

by Deirdre Pike

"While it's true I left a church that may have ordained me, I am grateful I joined a church that has sustained me."

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore (on leave)
  • Associate Editor: Will Pearson
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold 

  • Digital Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Digital Editor: Amy van den Berg

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Marketing Manager: Sarah Watt
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.