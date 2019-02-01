'The Observer' will soon relaunch with a new name and design

A poster of Amelia Earhart hangs on my wall here at the Observer office. It shows the famous pilot at age 40, with a small grin, standing awkwardly in front of a Lockheed Electra 10E. I’ve been a fan of Earhart’s ever since a grade-school project introduced me to her. I like that she was a feminist, took risks and had courage . (The fact that she was a quirky-looking redhead makes me feel a certain affinity toward her, too).

On days when I’m feeling anxious about a big decision, I’ll look up at Earhart and remind myself that she was likely nervous before hopscotching around the globe, often over vast stretches of ocean. But she climbed into the cockpit anyway.

Of course, the inspiration could fall apart when you consider her risk-taking ultimately led to her death. Earhart and her Lockheed Electra vanished in July 1937 over the Pacific Ocean, somewhere between New Guinea and Howland Island, in what would have been the longest leg of her journey.

That Earhart attempted something incredible and failed makes her no less of a role model to me. Despite the outcome, I admire her courage and tenacity. As she once said: “Decide whether or not the goal is worth the risks involved. If it is, stop worrying.”

Two issues from now, those of us who work on this publication are going to take a big risk. You could call it the church magazine equivalent of flying over the Pacific with 1930s aviation technology. We are relaunching this magazine under a new name, with a refreshed design and 16 more pages (see our ad on the back cover of this issue). Our digital platforms are getting a similar makeover.