5 reasons we seriously need to protect our oceans from plastic

At least eight million tonnes of plastic end up in our oceans every year. And the World Economic Forum predicts that by 2050, the plastic in the ocean will outweigh the fish. Here are more reasons we should be worried.

1. Chemical concentrate

Synthetic microfibres from human-made fabrics make up most of the plastics found in oceans, lakes and rivers. They’re not biodegradable and can leach chemicals into the water. They also bind pollutants such as flame retardants and pesticides, forming toxic molecules that are ingested by micro-organisms like plankton, which are then consumed by fish. The pollutants accumulate in higher concentrations the further they travel up the food chain — all the way to humans.

2. Down below

If microplastics become buried in the sediment of lakes, they stick around and could wreak havoc for a very long time. According to a recent study, plastic pellets have been accumulating in the bottom of Lake Ontario for some 40 years.

3. Waste vortex

Plastic pollution in waterways includes pieces of visible debris, such as plastic bottles, ropes, jerry cans and various other items bobbing around in giant garbage patches buoyed by the planet’s five major ocean gyres (large systems of currents). No matter where the trash ends up, it often has lethal consequences for marine life.

4. Faux food

Turtles die when they mistake wet wipes and plastic bags for jellyfish and eat them. Mammals, including whales and sea lions, get entangled in our mess and drown. Or they, too, unwittingly consume plastic, which blocks their digestive tracts and causes pain and starvation.

5. Globe-trotting garbage

Plastic waste is found as far away as the Arctic and has even made it into creatures living in ultra-deep sea trenches, such as the Mariana Trench, 10,000 metres below surface. Cities have experienced floods due to plastic waste clogging sewer systems.

This story first appeared in The Observer's April 2018 edition with the title "In deep water."